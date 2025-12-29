Education for Mandaue’s inmates: College programs to open in jail

The male dormitory of the Mandaue City Jail | CDN Digital photo / Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Mandaue plans to inauguration a tertiary education program inside its jail facilities.

This would allow persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to earn a college degree while serving their sentences.

Warden Jessie Gingoyon, Male Dormitory jail superintendent said preparations for the program are underway, including the construction and rehabilitation of support facilities.

READ: Mandaue jail welcomes families to visit inmates for Christmas

Gingoyon said they will prioritze rehabilitation of an Alternative Learning School (ALS) classroom within jail premises.

Senior Inspector Roselle Paracale, head of the female dormitory, is working on the development of the planned college program for PDLs, Gingoyon added.

The BJMP Mandaue is drafting a related Memorandum of Agreement with partner institutions, with target implementation eyed in 2026.

Eligible inmates, degree programs

Under the proposed program, qualified inmates will be allowed to enroll in college courses.

Gingoyon said PDLs who have completed K to 12 education will be eligible.

The project will initially offer degree programs in business management and information technology. Project planners included the latter due to high demand.

READ: Mandaue City: 108 PDLs released early for good behavior

Gingoyon said the Mandaue City local government unit and Mandaue City College support the project. He added that the city is coordinating with the college to advance the project.

Incarceration, he said, should focus on rehabilitation, not solely on punishment.

READ: Over 68,000 PDLs allowed to vote in 2025 polls, says Comelec

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