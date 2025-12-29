New Year’s resolutions: 1 in 5 Filipinos completed theirs in 2025

About 23.4 percent of respondents completed 100 percent of their resolutions for 2025, showed the Veritas Truth Survey (VTS) that Radio Veritas conducted from Dec. 1 to 25. | CDN File Photo

MANILA, Philippines–One in five Filipinos achieved all their New Year’s resolutions in 2025, according to a church-based survey released Monday.

The Veritas Truth Survey (VTS) that Radio Veritas conducted from Dec. 1 to 25 found that 23.4 percent of respondents completed 100 percent of their resolutions.

“This highlights a widespread gap between aspiration and action,” the survey report pointed out.

Most respondents reported partial success. About 38.3 percent said they achieved about 75 percent of their goals. A total of 34 percent said they accomplished half of what they set out to do. Meanwhile, 4.3 percent said they met only 25 percent of their resolutions.

Greater life experience apparently helps

Older adults posted higher fulfillment rates.

A majority of respondents aged 60 and above, as well as those aged 31 to 59 (38.4 percent), reported achieving 75 percent of their resolutions. In contrast, the largest share of young adults aged 21 to 30 (46.7 percent) said they reached only 50 percent of their goals.

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“The data points to critical patterns in how people approach goal setting across their lifespan. Older adults’ higher fulfillment rates likely stem from three key factors: greater life experience in prioritizing realistic goals, stronger routine-building habits, and reduced exposure to the work and financial pressures that often derail younger adults’ plans,” the survey added.

Men and women showed similar levels of achievement, with about 38 percent in both groups meeting 75 percent of their resolutions. Women slightly outpaced men in fully achieving their goals, at 26.5 percent versus 23.4 percent.

The nationwide survey covered 1,200 respondents and had a margin of error of ±3 percent. (PNA)

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