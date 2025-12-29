Frustrated in love, man allegedly sets fire that razed 19 homes in Mandaue

Aftermath of the fire in Purok 6A, Barangay Cubacub, Mandaue City, which struck last Sunday. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A fire that razed 19 houses and displaced 23 families, or about 80 individuals, in Purok 6A, Barangay Cubacub, Mandaue City, on Sunday, December 28, was reported to be intentional.

Barangay officials said the injured suspect later admitted to authorities that he set the fire after becoming frustrated over unrequited love.

The fire broke out at around 1:31 a.m. and was declared under control at 2:10 a.m., according to the Mandaue City Fire Station. No fatalities were recorded.

One individual, identified only as Alias “Dodong,” 54, sustained second-degree burns on parts of his body and was taken to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

READ: Cebu City fire injures 2, displaces families in Inayawan on Christmas Eve

Barangay Cubacub Captain Alex Borbajo said that based on their own inquiry and gathered information, the injured man allegedly admitted to starting the fire.

“Nibahad siya nga magsuicide. Unya mao lagi to nga base sa iyahang pamahayag nga unang gigamit niya is kanang alambre unya wa man. Mao tong iyang gikaligo ang gas, gidagkutan niyag lighter, mao to nga misilaob kay naa man ang bedsheet ba, mao unang nisilaob. Mao to diretso sa mga balay. Daghan kayo nuon ang naamong.”

(He admitted that he intended to commit suicide. Based on his statement, he first tried using a wire, but it did not work. He then poured gasoline on himself and lit it with a lighter. The fire flared up because there was a bedsheet, which caught fire first, and it quickly spread to the nearby houses. Many homes were affected.)

“Base sa iyang pamahayag diri pag-interview sa police, dugay na gyud kuno kaayo siya nga in love anang bayhana, nya wa gyud siya sugta, mao nang murag naglain na siguro iyang huna-huna, mao tong iyang gibuhat.”

(Based on his statement during the police interview, he said he had long been in love with a woman who did not reciprocate his feelings, which may have affected his state of mind and led him to do what he did.)

As of this writing, the Mandaue City Fire Station has yet to release an official classification of the fire’s cause.

Barangay officials initially offered temporary shelter at a nearby national high school, but affected families opted to stay with relatives. Borbajo said the barangay will provide tarpaulins to families who chose to remain at the fire site.

Authorities said the injured man may be transferred to Police Station 6 in Mandaue City after securing medical clearance.

ALSO READ: Cebu City fire displaces 180 individuals days before Christmas

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