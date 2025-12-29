Tennis ‘Battle of the Sexes’: Kyrgios beats Sabalenka

Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka played to a packed Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, which can seat 17,000, in the latest “Battle of the Sexes”. | Associated Press Photo/Christopher Pike

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Nick Kyrgios won the latest version of the “Battle of the Sexes” in tennis, beating top-ranked women’s player Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 in an exhibition match that represented light entertainment rather than another landmark moment for gender equality.

There was laughing and joking between the players, some under-arm serves, over-the-top grunting on shots, and even some dancing from Sabalenka during a timeout to entertain the crowd at the 17,000-seat Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai — where the most expensive tickets sold for nearly $800.

Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up, has played only six tour-level matches in the last three years because of wrist and knee injuries.

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During the match on Sunday, December 28, he faced the disadvantage of Sabalenka’s side of the court being nearly 10% smaller, in an attempt to level the playing field. The players were only given one serve per point, rather than two.

Kyrgios was drenched in sweat by the time he clinched victory off his third match point, and the pair were all smiles when they embraced at the net.

He acknowledged feeling nervous and having to “strap in.”

“I think this is a great stepping stone for the sport of tennis,” the Australian said.

Sabalenka said the match was good prep for next season, with the Australian Open coming up in January, and would like to play Kyrgios again to exact “revenge.”

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“Really enjoyed the show,” she said, “and I feel like next time I play him I’m going to know the tactics, his strengths and his weaknesses, and it’s going to be a better match, for sure.”

The “Battle of the Sexes” was a name borrowed from the 1973 match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, which King won in straight sets in the Houston Astrodome and took place amid King’s efforts to start a female tour and get equal pay in tennis.

Fifty-two years on and the latest iteration had no real wider cultural significance.

Instead, Sabalenka and Kyrgios — members of the same agency, Evolve, that arranged the exhibition — just wanted to put on a show, engage a younger audience, and make some money.

Kyrgios a controversial choice for this match

Kyrgios might be regarded as a controversial choice to play in such a match, given he pleaded guilty to shoving a former girlfriend to the ground during an argument in 2021 — he escaped conviction on a charge of common assault — and has previously expressed his opposition to equal pay in tennis.

He has already been awarded a Brisbane International 2026 wildcard. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has expressed interest in competing in the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Australian Open organizers are expected to lock in all wildcards just before the qualifying rounds start on January 12, having overlooked Kyrgios when they gave four Australians a call-up to the main draw.

Sabalenka has confirmed she is playing in the Australian Open, which she has won twice, in 2023 and 2024. (AP)

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