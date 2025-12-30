CEBU SPORTS IN 2025: A Year of Calamity, Controversy, Milestones, and Excellence

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu had its fair share of sports highlights in 2025, a year defined by triumphs, controversies, milestones, and moments that tested the resilience of the local sports community.

Even in the final quarter, Cebu sports continued to produce headline-worthy events that left a lasting imprint on athletes and fans alike.

From the grand makeover of the iconic Cebu Coliseum and Cesafi’s silver anniversary, to the controversial elimination of the UCLM Junior Webmasters from Final Four contention, the secession of Negros Island from CVIRAA, the rise of the first Filipino referee invited to an NBA program, and the suspension of sporting activities due to an earthquake and Typhoon Tino, 2025 was a year many Cebuanos will remember with mixed emotions.

Here’s a chronological look back at the most talked-about and inspiring moments that shaped Cebu’s sports scene in 2025, as reported by CDN Digital.

CONFLICTING BASKETBALL TILTS

January opened with an unusual situation in Cebu City as two commercial-based basketball leagues, backed by rival camps, ran almost simultaneously and ended up with conflicting schedules.

The annual Sinulog Basketball Cup of then Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros and the Raymond Garcia Cup of then Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia were held just days apart, with one game day overlapping. The Sinulog Cup was staged at the Cebu Coliseum, while the Garcia Cup took place at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Sinulog Cup eventual champion RKF Iloilo was caught in the middle, having to play in the finals of Garcia’s tournament against the EGS Solid North Abra Weavers. Despite the scheduling conflict, the issue was resolved as both tournaments were handled by the same set of officials.

MASSIVE TURNOUTS IN RUNNING EVENTS

Later in January, the AIA Cebu Marathon drew a massive field of 12,275 runners competing in the 42-kilometer full marathon, 25k, 12k, and 6k categories. While the event was largely successful, participants raised concerns over the distribution of finisher medals and post-race snacks.

Organizers from the Cebu Executive Runners Club (CERC) acknowledged the issues, fulfilled their promise to address them, and vowed improvements for the 2026 edition.

Momentum carried into March as the SM2SM Run exceeded expectations, attracting 14,612 runners across the 21k half marathon and other shorter distances.

EPIC BOXING NIGHT AT NUSTAR

February featured a major boxing spectacle as cockfighting patron Dr. Winley Dela Fuente ventured into boxing and staged a one-night event at NUSTAR Resort and Casino dubbed Binukbukay sa Sugbo.

The card was headlined by an electrifying WBO Global featherweight title bout between South Korea’s Jong Seon Kang and Japan’s Ryuto Owan. Their all-out war was widely regarded as a strong contender for “Fight of the Year.”

CCSC’S NEW LEADERSHIP

Former Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia appointed respected sports physician Dr. Rhoel Dejano as the new chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), succeeding John Pages.

Dejano made an immediate impact by pushing a more inclusive sports agenda, prioritizing programs for persons with disabilities, sports rehabilitation seminars, and less mainstream sports disciplines that fostered fresh development in Cebu City’s sports scene.

He also organized a “Dayon-Dayon” volleyball event later in the year and committed to broadening Cebu City’s sports development initiatives.

JERUSALEM DEFENDS WORLD TITLE

March saw Cebu-based boxer Melvin Jerusalem successfully defend his WBC world minimumweight title, outpointing Japan’s Yudai Shigeoka via unanimous decision in Japan.

Jerusalem erased any doubt surrounding his 2024 split-decision win over Shigeoka, dominating the former champion in his first title defense.

The Bukidnon native, fighting under the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team, later defended his title again during the 50th anniversary of the “Thrilla in Manila” last October, beating African challenger Siyakholwa Kuse by unanimous decision at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

PRISAA REGION 7 SHINES

In April, Central Visayas made a strong statement in the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games held in Tuguegarao City.

Region 7 finished second in the seniors division and fourth in the youth category. The seniors tallied 115 golds, 62 silvers, and nine bronzes, while the youth squad collected 68 golds, 24 silvers, and 30 bronzes.

SAC HONORS CEBUANO SPORTS ICONS

Also in April, the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC) honored University of Cebu Webmasters athletic director and table tennis patron Jessica Jawad-Honoridez for her long-running Jawad Cup, the longest-running table tennis tournament in the Philippines.

World billiards champion Rubilen “Bingkay” Amit, nine-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, world champion Melvin Jerusalem, and skateboarding star Margielyn Didal were also recognized during SAC’s 39th annual awards night at SM Seaside City Cebu.

TOLEDO XIGNEX TROJANS WIN PCAP TITLE

In May, the Toledo Xignex Trojans delivered a breakthrough moment for Cebu chess after winning the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference title.

The Trojans defeated the Pasig City King Pirates with back-to-back victories in the finals, marking a historic achievement as the only Cebu-based team competing in the country’s premier professional online chess league.

CVIRAA’S WORST PALARO FINISH

Later in May, Central Visayas endured one of its most disappointing campaigns in the Palarong Pambansa, held in Ilocos Norte.

A consistent top-five finisher, CVIRAA slumped to seventh place overall, slipping two spots from its fifth-place finish the previous year when Cebu City hosted the games. The region finished with 25 golds, 32 silvers, and 52 bronzes, while perennial champion NCR once again dominated the medal standings.

READ: C. Visayas falls to 7th in Palarong Pambansa 2025 final medal tally

NEGROS ISLAND SECEDES FROM CVIRAA

The CVIRAA landscape changed dramatically with the secession of Negros Island towns and cities to form the Negros Island Region.

Dumaguete City, Tanjay, Bayawan, and other Negros-based delegations competed for the final time under CVIRAA. Moving forward, the association will now be composed solely of Cebu and Bohol, affecting medal distribution in events such as archery.

Cebu City continued its dominance, topping the overall standings with 105 golds, 89 silvers, and 73 bronzes.

CEBU FC CLINCHES AFF SHOPEE CUP TICKET

The Cebu Football Club Gentle Giants turned a struggling PFL campaign into a breakthrough year.

After appointing multi-titled DBTC coach Glenn Ramos as head coach in February, Cebu FC endured an up-and-down season before pulling off a stunning run in May.

The Gentle Giants defeated Kaya FC Iloilo and Manila Diggers FC in the PFL Finals Series to earn a slot in the AFF Shopee Cup.

CEBU TEAM’S TURBULENCE IN MPBL

In June, early excitement greeted the formation of the Cebu Classic, a new Cebu-based team that joined the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

However, the debut campaign quickly unraveled. The team struggled to win games and later plunged into controversy after head coach Mike Reyes and key players, including Paolo Hubalde, exited amid internal management issues.

The franchise was eventually rebranded as the Cebu Greats under Cebuano businessman Samson Lato. With Junthy Valenzuela taking over as head coach and a new core of Cebuano players, the team managed to salvage its season by reaching the MPBL play-ins.

DBTC, SHS-ADC FOOTBALL RIVALRY

Later in June, Cebu football fans were treated to a nostalgic showdown as alumni from Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) and Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) squared off in a star-studded exhibition match at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Dubbed a local version of “El Clásico,” the match ended with the DBTC Greywolves emerging victorious. The event was organized with the help of SAC president and former CCSC chairman John Pages.

V-LEAGUE VISAYAS DEBUTS IN CEBU

Cebu hosted a milestone volleyball event as the V-League Visayas staged its first regional tournament outside Manila at the USPF Lahug Gym and the USJ-R Basak campus last July.

Cesafi member schools competed in weeks-long men’s and women’s divisions, with the USJ-R Lady Jaguars and UC Main Webmasters claiming the inaugural titles.

The tournament also featured PVL On Tour matches, bringing top-level volleyball action to Cebu fans.

IRONMAN 70.3 RETURNS TO AUGUST CALENDAR

The Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu returned to its traditional August schedule on August 10 after a one-year shift from April in 2024.

Held at The Mactan Newtown, the race attracted over 1,400 triathletes from 49 countries competing in the 1.9-kilometer swim, the 90-kilometer bike course that included the CCLEX, and a 21.1-kilometer run. Aussie Josh Ferris and New Zealand’s Amelia Rose Watkinson emerged as the men’s and women’s pro champions.

CEBU COLISEUM’S MASSIVE RENOVATION

September marked a landmark moment for Cebu sports as the Cebu Coliseum reopened following its first major renovation in its 60-year history.

The over P100-million facelift, funded by the University of Cebu under chairman Atty. Augusto W. Go, coincided with Cesafi’s 25th anniversary.

The renovated Coliseum featured new flooring, bleachers, fresh paint, an LED jumbotron, and renewed life for Cebu’s most iconic sports venue. The project was completed in time for Cesafi’s silver anniversary.

READ: Rebirth of an icon: The new Cebu Coliseum

CESAFI HALL OF FAME

As part of its silver anniversary celebration, Cesafi inducted athletes, coaches, and even Miss Cesafi winners into its inaugural Hall of Fame.

Among the honorees was nine-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo. Commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy led a series of anniversary activities and hinted that he is already considering retirement after decades of service.

EARTHQUAKE AND TYPHOON HALT SPORTS

On September 30, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu, claiming many lives and causing billions of pesos in damage, with Bogo City as the epicenter.

While Cesafi Season 25 initially continued, sports activities were eventually halted by Typhoon Tino on November 4, followed by Typhoon Uwan.

Cesafi was suspended for 19 days before resuming on November 17, leading to daily games until the finals.

Amid the tragedy, Cesafi volunteers, schools, and players joined relief efforts, highlighting unity beyond competition. Cesafi also actively delivered relief goods to earthquake and flash flood victims across Cebu.

CENIZA BANNED BY ITA

Cebuano Olympian weightlifter John Febuar Ceniza shocked the Philippine weightlifting scene after being banned by the International Testing Agency (ITA) for two years.

Ceniza allegedly violated Article 2.4 of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Anti-Doping Rules. His suspension took effect on October 17, 2025, and will run until October 16, 2027, effectively ruling him out of the Southeast Asian Games, national championships, and crucial Olympic qualifying events leading up to the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

LINGOSTE CONTROVERSY ROCKS CESAFI

During the suspension period, UCLM Junior Webmasters rookie Noe Lingoste sparked controversy after playing in an unauthorized “ligang labas” tournament in Iloilo.

Despite being expelled by head coach Calib Gawangon before play resumed, Cesafi ruled that games where Lingoste participated would be forfeited.

The decision, announced on the eve of the Final Four, stripped top-seeded UCLM of its twice-to-beat advantage and eliminated the team. UCLM’s appeal was later denied.

UV, SHS-ADC BASKETBALL DYNASTIES

Cesafi Season 25 concluded with historic championship runs.

The University of the Visayas Green Lancers captured their 17th title and completed a rare four-peat after outlasting the UC Webmasters in a thrilling best-of-three finals.

SHS-AdC Magis Eagles secured a five-peat and their ninth overall title after sweeping the UC Main Baby Webmasters.

Coaches Gary Cortes and Rommel Rasmo reached milestone wins, with Cortes earning his seventh men’s title and Rasmo his ninth high school crown.

CEBUANO SPORTS FIGURES MOURNED

The Cebu sports community mourned the loss of several icons.

Basketball legend Julian Macoy passed away in December at 85. He remains the only Filipino known to have scored over 100 points in a game, a feat he achieved twice during his collegiate years at USC.

Respected tennis coach and organizer Fritz Tabura died in May after more than four decades of developing Cebu tennis.

Veteran basketball coach Agripino “Jun” Noel passed away in October at 81, leaving behind a storied coaching legacy.

CESAFI FOOTBALL FINALS BRAWL

Controversy closed the year after the Cesafi men’s football championship between USC and USPF descended into a brawl on December 14 at the USC-TC Campus pitch.

The match was abandoned, and Cesafi officials launched an investigation, with sanctions pending for those involved.

CEBUANO GOLD MEDALISTS IN SEA GAMES

Despite the turbulence, Cebuano athletes delivered on the international stage during the 33rd Southeast Asian Games.

Triathletes Andrew Kim Remolino, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Matthew Justine Hermosa led the way, combining for three golds, three silvers, and one bronze.

Weightlifter Elreen Ando claimed gold in the women’s 63kg division, while footballer Mallie Ramirez helped the Philippine women’s team secure gold. Beach volleyball veteran Cherry Ann Rondina finally won her first SEA Games gold with partner Bernadeth Pons.

Through triumphs and turmoil, Cebu’s sports scene in 2025 proved to be another defining year, showcasing Cebuano resilience and excellence amid calamities and on the biggest sporting stages.

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