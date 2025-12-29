Bondi Beach shooting hero: ‘I wanted to protect innocent people’

This handout photo taken and received from the NSW Premier’s Department on December 15, 2025 shows Ahmed Al Ahmed, the man who tackled and disarmed one of the Bondi beach attackers, talking to New South Wales Premier Chris Minns at St George Hospital in Sydney. | Photo by Handout / NSW Premier’s Department / AFP)

SYDNEY — In an interview published Monday with a US outlet, Bondi Beach shooting hero Ahmed al Ahmed recalled the moment he ran towards one of the attackers and wrestled the gun from him.

Ahmed said he wanted to protect “innocent people”.

Father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram are accused of targeting a Hanukkah event on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on December 14, killing 15 people and wounding dozens. Authorities have described the shooting as an antisemitic terrorist attack.

Heroism amid tragedy

Despite the tragedy, tales of heroism emerged of those who tried to stop the two gunmen during their deadly rampage.

READ: Australia hails ‘hero’ who stopped gunman in his tracks

Among them was Ahmed al Ahmed, a fruit seller. He went viral for ducking between parked cars as the shooting unfolded and then wresting a gun from one of the assailants.

“My target was just to take the gun from him, and to stop him from killing a human being’s life and not killing innocent people,” he told CBS News in an interview that airs Monday.

“I know I saved lots, but I feel sorry for the lost.”

Hero’s wounds

Ahmed was shot several times in the shoulder after tussling with one of the gunmen. He underwent several rounds of surgery.

READ: Australia stops in silence for Bondi Beach shooting victims

He recalled the moment he “jumped” on the gunman’s back, holding him with his right hand and said: “Drop your gun, stop doing what you’re doing”.

“I don’t want to see people killed in front of me, I don’t want to see blood, I don’t want to hear his gun, I don’t want to see people screaming and begging, asking for help,” Ahmed told the television network.

Around for coffee

Ahmed was at the beach getting a cup of coffee when the shooting occurred.

The father of two emigrated to Australia from Syria in 2007. His uncle Mohammed, a farmer, shared the information with AFP in Ahmed’s hometown of Al-Nayrab days after the shooting.

READ: Bondi Beach gunman named by Australian media

“His act is a source of pride for us and for Syria,” Mohammed said.

The Australian government has fast-tracked and granted a number of visas for Ahmed’s family, local media reported.

Courage and values

“Ahmed has shown the courage and values we want in Australia,” Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said in a statement.

One of the gunmen, Sajid Akram, 50, was shot and killed by police during the attack. An Indian national, he entered Australia on a visa in 1998.

His 24-year-old son Naveed, an Australian-born citizen, remains in custody on charges including terrorism and 15 murders, as well as committing a “terrorist act” and planting a bomb with intent to harm.

He has yet to enter a plea.

READ: Bondi Beach shootings: Witnesses tell of courage, panic during attack

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