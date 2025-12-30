Boxer Anthony Joshua hurt, 2 dead in Nigeria car crash

(FILES) British boxer Anthony Joshua celebrates after defeating US boxer and influencer Jake Paul (off frame) in a non-title heavyweight bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was injured in a fatal highway accident that killed two people on December 29, 2025, Nigerian media reported. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP)

LONDON, United Kingdom — The two fatalities in the road accident involving Anthony Joshua in Nigeria on Monday were identified as “two close friends and team members” Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele by the former world heavyweight champion’s promoter.

“Matchroom Boxing and 258 BXG can confirm that Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment. He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation,” the promoter’s statement added.

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Close friends and team members

“With profound sadness it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away,” Matchroom confirmed.

Police said the tragic accident occurred around 11:00 am local time (1000 GMT), in the town of Makun, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

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SUV crashed into stationary truck

Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said in a statement that the Lexus SUV Joshua was riding in “was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck… by the side of the road”.

Joshua’s family hails from the southwest Nigerian city and he is known to visit there when he is in the country.

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Earlier this month, the former Olympic champion knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a Netflix-backed bout in Miami.

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