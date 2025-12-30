Rizal Day: Double pay for workers on duty

| Inquirer File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — With December 30 declared a regular holiday to commemorate the life and works of national hero Jose Rizal, workers reporting on duty are set to receive double pay and more under existing labor laws.

Under Labor Advisory No. 17, series of 2025, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reiterated the wage guidelines for regular holidays, including Rizal Day.

READ: LIST: December 2025 holidays and pay rules

Working on Rizal Day

Employees who work on Rizal Day will be paid double their basic wage for the first eight hours (basic wage x 200%).

If they render overtime work, they will be paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on top of the double pay (hourly rate of basic wage x 200% x 130% x number of hours worked).

READ: Sara Duterte urges courage, unity on Rizal Day

Working during rest day

Employees required to work on Rizal Day, despite it being their rest day, will be given double their basic wage with an additional 30% for the first eight hours (basic wage x 200% x 130%).

Those who work more than eight hours during their rest day are entitled to an additional 30% of thehourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked).

No work on Rizal Day

Employees who do not render any work on Rizal Day will still receive 100% of their wages (basic wage x 100%) under certain conditions.

An employee will be paid if they reported for work on the day immediately preceding the holiday, or if they have an approved leave of absence with pay on that day.

Moreover, employees are entitled to holiday pay if the day before the holiday is a rest day or non-working day, as long as they worked or were on paid leave on the latest working day.

Compliance is a must

The DOLE previously reminded that holiday pay is a legally mandated benefit that employers are required to pay employees on regular holidays, regardless of whether the employee worked.

The same rules will apply during the next regular holiday on January 1, 2026 (Thursday), which marks the start of the new year.

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