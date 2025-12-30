Rains on Rizal Day over parts of PH due to ‘amihan,’ easterlies

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines – Light rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected in many parts of the country on Tuesday, a national holiday commemorating the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal, due to the combined effects of the northeast monsoon (amihan) and the easterlies, the weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the Visayas, Mindanao, Mimaropa and the Bicol Region will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

READ: ‘Amihan’, shear line to bring rains over parts of Luzon, Visayas

Metro Manila, rest of Luzon

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon, although no significant impact is expected.

North winds

Moderate to strong north winds will prevail over Extreme Northern Luzon, resulting in moderate to rough coastal waters reaching up to 2.8 meters.

READ: Tuesday rain showers forecast in many parts of PH

Visayas and Mindanao

The rest of Luzon will experience light to moderate north to northeast winds, with slight to moderate seas of 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

Across the Visayas and Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate from the east to northeast, with slight to moderate coastal waters of 0.6 to 2.1 meters. (PNA)

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