Guard children’s online safety during holiday break — DOH

As more children are exposed to more technology, the Department of Health reminds parents to oversee their activities while using gadgets. | File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As children turn to gadgets during the holiday and school break, health officials have cautioned parents about increased online risks.

In a social media post, the Department of Health (DOH) cited a 2021 Philippine study showing that five out of ten young people own mobile phones for internet access, with many spending over 34 hours weekly on digital screens for entertainment.

With increased online exposure, the DOH cautioned that children may become more vulnerable to cyberbullying, online predators, and harmful or age-inappropriate digital content.

READ: Age restrictions, social media bans alone won’t keep children safe online: Unicef

The agency urged parents to actively monitor online activities even when they are busy with work or household responsibilities.

“Hindi lahat ng mga nakikita online ay safe para sa mga bata. Kaya’t kahit gaano ka ka-busy, mahalagang matutukan kung ano ang mga aktibidad ng iyong mga anak online,” he agency said in their video reminder.

READ: Social media education in elem, high school curriculums pushed

(Not everything that children see online are safe for them. That’s why, no matter how busy parents are, it is important to closely monitor their children’s online activities.)

Online safety tips

Parents were advised to set devices to kid-friendly or restricted modes, which automatically filter videos, search results, and applications unsuitable for the young users.

The DOH also recommended activating privacy settings on all apps to keep profiles private and disabling location sharing to prevent strangers from contacting children online.

Using parental control tools, such as built-in device features or apps like Family Link, can help block unsafe websites and limit access to inappropriate digital content.

The agency also emphasized the importance of open conversations about online safety, encouraging children to report any disturbing or inappropriate content that they encounter without fear.

Limit screen time

Parents were further advised to secure devices by setting screen time limits, restricting app access based on age, and disabling webcams when not needed.

According to a study cited by the DOH, the recommended screen time for children aged two to five years old is one hour per day, while those six to 12 year olds may use gadgets from one to two hours per day.

Meanwhile, suspicious online behavior and individuals such as potential predators should be immediately reported to the Philippine National Police – Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG).

The Women and Children Cybercrime Protection Unit of the PNP-ACG may be reached through telephone at (02) 8723-0401 ext. 7494, or mobile at 0968-896-4759.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP