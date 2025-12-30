Trump says US hit dock for Venezuela drug boats

US President Donald Trump looks on as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (off frame) speaks to journalists during a joint press conference at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 29, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

PALM BEACH, United States — The United States has hit and destroyed a docking area for alleged Venezuela drug boats, President Donald Trump said Monday, in what could amount to the first land strike of the military campaign against trafficking from Latin America.

The US leader’s confirmation of the incident comes as he ramps up a pressure campaign against Venezuela’s leftist President Nicolas Maduro, who has accused Trump of seeking regime change.

READ: Trump announces new US warship class named after himself

“There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs,” he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“So we hit all the boats and now we hit the area, it’s the implementation area, that’s where they implement. And that is no longer around.”

The US leader would not say if it was a military or CIA operation or where the strike occurred, saying only that it was “along the shore.”

READ: Venezuelans: Fearing war, they seek comfort in Christmas cheer

Asked if he had spoken to Maduro recently, following an earlier phone call in November, Trump said they had talked “pretty recently” but said that “nothing much comes out of it.”

Trump had been asked to elaborate on apparent throwaway comments he made in a radio interview broadcast Friday that seemed to mention a land strike for the first time.

“They have a big plant or a big facility where they send, you know, where the ships come from,” Trump told billionaire supporter John Catsimatidis on the WABC radio station in New York.

“Two nights ago we knocked that out. So we hit them very hard.”

READ: Venezuela: Trump signals imminent land attacks

Trump did not say in the interview where the facility was located or give any other details.

There has been no official comment from the Venezuelan government.

The Pentagon earlier referred questions to the White House. The White House did not respond to requests for comment from AFP.

Trump has been threatening for weeks that ground strikes on drug cartels in the region would start “soon,” but this is the first apparent example.

READ: What’s next for Venezuela under the US oil blockade?

Fresh US strike in Pacific

US forces have also carried out numerous strikes in both the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since September, targeting what Washington says are drug-smuggling boats.

The administration has provided no evidence that the targeted boats were involved in drug trafficking, however, prompting debate about the legality of these operations.

International law experts and rights groups say the strikes likely amount to extrajudicial killings, a charge that Washington denies.

After Trump spoke Monday, the US military announced on X that it had carried out another deadly strike on a boat in the Eastern Pacific, killing two and bringing the total killed in the maritime campaign to at least 107.

It did not specify where exactly the strike took place.

The Trump administration has been ramping up pressure on Maduro, accusing the Venezuelan leader of running a drug cartel himself and imposing an oil tanker blockade.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP