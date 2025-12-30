Cebu group warns of ‘critical’ power supply in 2026

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Senior Copy Editor - CDN Digital | December 30,2025 - 10:35 AM

Skyline of Cebu City. | CDN Digital file photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (CERA), through its convenor Nathaniel Chua, has warned of a “critical” energy phase for Cebu in 2026 if the island-province continues to rely on “imported” power brought here through submarine cables.

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 30, Chua said that having a critical power supply risk paralyzing the local economy.

At the same time, this will also make Cebu vulnerable to the threats of fire.

READ: Why power reliability is key to Cebu’s long-term urban development

CERA

CERA is a local group that is advocating for resilient power grids, social equity in energy, and the adoption of sustainable practices in the Visayas.

Moreover, they are pushing for better infrastructure to prevent power outages that result to economic hardship and energy poverty, especially after calamities, ensuring fair energy access for all.

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Transparent road map

CERA is calling for the immediate construction if island baseload power plants “to end Cebu’s risky reliance on submarine cables.”

The group is also urging the Department of Energy and local utilities firms “to present a clear, transparent road map to prevent the “critical” supply forecast for 2026 from becoming a reality of daily blackouts.”

READ: MGEN Cebu battery energy storage system phase 1 done by 2026

In addition, they are pushing that “backup power lines for MCWD pumping stations must be prioritized to ensure fire hydrants remain pressurized at all times.”

Critical supply situation

“As the Department of Energy (DOE) officially flags a “potential critical supply situation” for the Visayas in 2026, CERA highlights that Cebu’s 150MW annual demand growth is now exceeding local generation, forcing a dangerous dependence on “imported” power from other islands,” read part of the statement.

Chua said leaders in Cebu’s manufacturing and export have already expressed deep alarm of the grid’s frequent “Yellow Alerts”, adding that “power-sharing limitation are already increasing cost and delaying productions schedules.”

“Without new stable power plants on the island, Cebu’s economic momentum is slowing down economic growth in 2026,” he said.

Failure of fire hydrants

Chua said that low power supply also threatens Cebu’s security against fire occurrences.

“Cebu City fire crews have reported that many hydrants along major roads now register low to zero water pressure. This is related to the electrical grid’s failure to support Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) pumping stations during outages or fluctuations,” he said.

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