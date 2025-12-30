Gov. Pam optimistic for Cebu in 2026

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro. | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite the immense challenges her administration faced this year, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro expressed optimism as the province looks ahead to 2026.

Reflecting on her first six months in office, public service has been fulfilling but far from easy, especially as Cebu grappled with major disasters in quick succession, said Baricuatro.

The province was struck by two of the country’s deadliest calamities — a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in September and Super Typhoon Tino in November.

READ: Gov. Pam’s 1st Christmas message: ‘Choose peace, kindness’

“The 6.9-magnitude earthquake and the onslaught of Super Typhoon Tino tested us all, but they also reminded me why I chose public service: to stand with our people, especially in times of hardship,” Baricuatro said.

Despite these setbacks, the governor maintained a hopeful outlook for the coming year, noting that recovery efforts remain underway while opportunities for growth continue to emerge.

READ: Comelec junks petition to disqualify governor Baricuatro

“Of course, we are still in the recovery and rebuilding stage. But I also believe that 2026 will be a promising year for Cebu,” she said, citing the province’s economic momentum and strong tourism potential as encouraging signs.

Baricuatro also reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and collaboration, alongside efforts to rebuild communities and strengthen disaster resilience.

Likewise, her focus would remain on governance and service, not political distractions, as she addressed criticism from her opponents, particularly allies of former governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

“To the past administration and those connected to them who may seek to derail progress with baseless charges, I remain unfazed. My resolve is grounded in service, kindness, and accountability,” she said.

The governor also expressed gratitude to those who helped Cebu recover, including the national government, foreign partners, private individuals, and her supporters.

“Your support makes a difference in every barangay, every town, and every city,” Baricuatro said.

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