Sinulog 2026: No signal shutdown, Cebu City confirms

The Sinulog crowd along Osmeña Boulevard at around 4 p.m. on January 19, 2025. | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There will be no signal shutdown during Sinulog 2026, Sinulog Foundation Inc. announced.

This ensures uninterrupted communication for the public, emergency responders, contingents, and media throughout the country’s grandest festival.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Cebu City identifies hazards along parade route

Mayor Nestor Archival said Monday the decision followed coordination meetings with the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI). He stressed that communication access would be critical to safety and emergency response during large-scale gatherings.

“If naa man gud signal jammed, maglisod ang communications. Personally, dili na kinahanglan ang signal jammed,” Archival said in an interview.

(If there really is a signal jamming, communications would be difficult. Personally, signal jamming is not needed.)

READ: Sinulog 2026 preparations now 60% ready

The mayor said that as of December 30, preparations for Sinulog 2026 were already 60 percent complete, with the festival’s formal launch and New Year countdown set on December 31, marking the official kickoff of the Sinulog season.

Preparations 60% complete, organizers say

Councilor Dave Tumulak, SFI executive committee member, earlier said core festival components were already in place, including contingents’ preparations, barangay and municipal presentations, and stage construction at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

“As of now, base sa percentage preparation, naa nata sa 60%,” Tumulak said, noting that the grand stage and backup power systems are already secured, with only finishing works and logistics remaining.

(As of now, based on the percentage preparation, we are already at 60 percent.)

READ: Cebu to welcome up to 1,000 pilgrims in Sinulog 2026 Devotee City

Marketing and funding remain the biggest challenges, particularly after the Cebu City government reduced SFI’s budget allocation from P90 million to P78 million to redirect funds to calamity victims.

“We are working double-time to close funding gaps so the presentation will not be affected, especially during the D-Day,” Tumulak said, adding that private sector support had increased this year.

Safety, mobility, and crowd control measures

To improve safety and emergency response, organizers plan to deploy more mobile bleachers along the parade route, particularly for vulnerable groups, and to strictly prohibit parties within the official Sinulog route.

The 2026 parade will follow the same route as last year, while the grand stage at the CCSC will host major events, including the Sinulog Grand Festival on January 18, 2026.

Preparations are also aligned with Archival’s directive to streamline the program and end festivities by 7 p.m., following lessons from previous years when extended programs and oversized floats caused delays.

Among the proposed measures for 2026 are a cap on contingents, stricter float specifications, mandatory inspections, early-evening fireworks, and clearer crowd-control rules.

Religious focus reaffirmed

SFI reiterated that Sinulog remained a religious celebration in honor of the Sto. Niño, requiring floats and performances to maintain 70 percent religious representation and only 30 percent brand visibility.

Archival earlier said keeping Sinulog at the CCSC was part of efforts to “bring the festival back to where it was conceptualized.”

Inter-agency security coordination ongoing

Security remains a top priority, with police and partner agencies holding inter-agency coordination meetings to align deployment, traffic management, emergency response, and intelligence-sharing protocols ahead of Sinulog 2026 and the 461st Fiesta Señor.

Police Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan, Police Regional Office-7 director, said sustained coordination aimed to ensure the safety of devotees, tourists, and the general public, especially in high-density areas and during major religious activities.

Several local government units, including Talisay, have opted out of participating in Sinulog 2026 as they prioritize recovery efforts following recent calamities.

Despite this, city officials remain confident that Sinulog 2026 will proceed smoothly, with uninterrupted communications, tighter security, and a renewed focus on devotion and public safety.

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