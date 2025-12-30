Indiscriminate firing this New Year: 1-strike rule to be enforced – PNP

Acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. (left), Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) Regional Director Brigadier Gen. Redrico A. Maranan (right). | CDN file photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) and Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) will strictly enforce a one-strike policy against indiscriminate firing during the New Year celebrations, warning that anyone caught firing guns in celebration, whether police or civilian, will face criminal charges and multiple penalties.

In a statement, acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the policy, which was being implemented nationwide as part of heightened holiday security measures, would allow no warning or second chance for personnel involved in celebratory or reckless gunfire.

READ: ‘Iwas PapuToxic’: Groups renew call for firecracker-free New Year

Under the policy, police officers found guilty of indiscriminate firing would be relieved from their posts, placed under preventive suspension, and subjected to both administrative and criminal cases.

Nartatez said unit commanders would also be held accountable, stressing that command responsibility would apply at all levels.

Central Visayas enforcement

In Central Visayas, Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) Regional Director Brigadier Gen. Redrico A. Maranan echoed the national directive, reiterating that the region had zero tolerance for indiscriminate firing as families gathered for year-end celebrations.

READ: PNP chief warns cops of sanctions over indiscriminate firing

Maranan warned that firing guns into the air—whether by civilians or police officers—would pose serious risks and had historically led to injuries, deaths, and property damage during New Year festivities.

“Napakadelikado ng indiscriminate firing. Maaari kayong makapanakit o makapatay, at may kaukulang pagkakakulong ang paggamit ng baril lalo na sa pagsalubong ng Bagong Taon,” he said.

(Indiscriminate firing is really a dangerous thing to do. You can hurt or kill and there is a consequence for using a gun especially in celebrating the New Year.)

READ: NCRPO: 3 indiscriminate firing cases logged in NCR, including cop

He emphasized that firearms were strictly for lawful purposes and must never be used for celebration.

Maranan also reminded both civilians and uniformed personnel that indiscriminate firing was punishable under existing laws, adding that police visibility and patrols would be intensified across Central Visayas to deter violations as the New Year approached.

The PRO-7 chief said officers had been directed to remain on full alert status through the holiday period and to immediately act on reports of gunfire.

He added that police assistance desks, checkpoints, and patrols would remain in place to ensure public safety.

Public safety reminder

Furthermore, PNP said that the one-strike policy was intended to set a clear example of discipline within the ranks, particularly during a season when gun-related incidents had traditionally spiked.

As New Year celebrations draw near, police officials urged the public to celebrate responsibly and to report any incidents of gunfire, emphasizing that preventing avoidable harm was a shared responsibility between law enforcement and the community.

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