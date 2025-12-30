Sinulog 2026: Late contingents may face disqualification under stricter rules

One of the contingents perform onstage at the Cebu City Sports Center | CDN file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sinulog 2026 contingents that fail to arrive on time risk outright disqualification.

This comes after the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) enforced stricter rules to curb delays, tighten discipline, and ensure a smoother, more organized staging of the country’s biggest religious festival.

SFI Executive Director Jojo Labella said that contingents arriving at their designated pre-positioning areas along the carousel route at or after 7 a.m. will no longer be allowed to participate, a policy aimed at preventing operational disruptions that have plagued previous Sinulog celebrations.

READ: Sinulog 2026 allows gender-nonconforming dancers to wear women’s costumes

The implementation of stricter rules is among the updated Sinulog guidelines finalized during a coordination meeting between the Cebu City Government, the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), and key partners.

Officials emphasized that punctuality is now non-negotiable as the city strives to professionalize festival operations, enhance crowd flow, and preserve the integrity of the competition.

READ: PRO-7, security agencies meet to align plans for Sinulog 2026

No signal shutdown, stricter discipline

During the same meeting, organizers also confirmed that there will be no signal shutdown during Sinulog activities, allowing uninterrupted communication for the public, performers, emergency responders, and the media.

Beyond arrival schedules, the city introduced tighter performance and presentation rules. Dancers are no longer allowed to bring or use lights or brightly illuminated props, a move meant to standardize performances and avoid technical distractions during judging.

To further raise competition standards, pre-judging of floats will be conducted ahead of the main events, preventing last-minute issues and ensuring compliance with design, safety, and thematic requirements.

City officials said these measures reflect a broader push to restore order and predictability to Sinulog, which has expanded significantly in scale and complexity over the years.

Costume issue resolved for 2026

Earlier, Mayor Nestor Archival also granted temporary approval for gender-nonconforming dancers to wear women’s costumes in the 2026 Sinulog Grand Parade.

In a December 5 letter to SFI Executive Director Labella, Archival said it would be “impractical and unfair” to require contingents to overhaul choreography and costumes that were already completed, with Sinulog barely a month away.

“After reviewing the circumstances and acknowledging the significant preparations already complete, such as choreography, costume production, and overall readiness, I am granting temporary approval for gender-nonconforming dancers to compete wearing women’s costumes for this year’s event,” Archival wrote.

He emphasized that while Sinulog is deeply religious, it must also embody compassion, unity, and acceptance.

“We must ensure that the festival does not become confined to rigid gender norms that may unintentionally exclude or marginalize members of our community. Our shared faith calls us to treat all participants with dignity, and our festival should reflect the inclusive and welcoming character of our people,” he added.

The approval applies only to Sinulog 2026 and only to Sinulog-based contingents, pending a more comprehensive policy review after the festival.

SFI: Matter settled

Labella confirmed that SFI received the mayor’s letter and said the issue had been resolved amicably.

“It has been resolved several days ago, with some considered points agreed within the bounds of decency and our moral norms, as the mayor intended,” he said, adding that contingents were informed early enough to proceed without disruption.

The discussion unfolded amid broader conversations among SFI, church groups, and cultural stakeholders on modesty, costume guidelines, and Sinulog’s religious character.

Sinulog 2026 now 60% ready

Organizers said preparations for Sinulog 2026 are now 60 percent complete, with most major components already in place.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, a member of the SFI executive committee, said contingents, barangays, and municipalities have largely finalized their presentations, while stage construction and logistics planning are nearing completion.

“As of now, base sa percentage preparation, naa nata sa 60%. Ang contingents nag-ready na, ang mga barangay ug municipalities nag-ready na sa ilang presentations. Ang stage is ready na pod — gamay nalang gyud ang kulang, ang landing ra gyud. Ang backup power sulod sa CCSC is in place,” Tumulak said.

(As of now, base on preparations, we are now at 60%. The contingents have started preparations, the barangays, municipalities are now ready with their presentations. The stage is also ready – we just need to work on the landing. The backup power inside CCSC is now in place.)

37 contingents confirmed

As of the latest count, 37 contingents are confirmed for the Sinulog Grand Ritual Showdown and Street Parade:

12 from outside Cebu

17 from Cebu City

6 from Cebu Province

Danao City and the MassKara Festival contingent will join as guest performers and will not compete.

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