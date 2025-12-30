Cebu City: American found dead inside rented room in Brgy. Calamba

Police found the lifeless body of a 45-year-old American national inside his rented room in Brgy. Calamba, Cebu City after reports of foul odor coming from his room. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An American national was found dead inside his rented room in Sitio Sun Valley, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, on Monday morning, December 29.

According to a report from the Sawang Calero Police Station, concerned citizens called for assistance following the discovery of the body at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

Police saw the victim lying lifeless on his bed.

READ: Drunk police officer allegedly assaults foreigner in Bohol

The deceased was identified as Charles David Doyel, a 45-year-old native of Las Vegas, United States. Doyel is currently staying in a rented room in Brgy. Calamba.

As of Tuesday, December 30, police said they continue to contact and coordinate with the victim’s family abroad to inform them of the incident and determine the next steps.

Initial findings

Police investigators said Doyel worked as a home-based call center agent and had been renting the room for nearly two years now.

The outcome of their initial investigation showed that the victim had been dealing with health issues and was known to regularly consume alcoholic drinks.

Authorities said Doyel may have died two to three days prior to the discovery of his body.

Investigation ongoing

As of this writing, Doyel’s remains was already brought to a funeral home, while the Sawang Calero police coordinates with the Cebu City medical team and Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) for further examination of the victim’s room.

Investigators said the case remains under verification as they work to establish the exact cause of Doyel’s death and rule out possible foul play.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP