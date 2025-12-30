Cebu marks Rizal Day with calls to confront corruption, moral decay

Dr. Jose Rizal’s 129th martyrdom anniversary celebration on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. | Screenshot from Cebu City News Facebook livestream

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos on Tuesday marked the 129th anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal with a pointed call to confront corruption, apathy, and the erosion of values—ills the national hero warned against more than a century ago and which leaders say continue to threaten the nation today.

Local officials, uniformed services, and civic groups gathered in Cebu City on December 30 to honor Rizal’s life and sacrifice, anchoring this year’s commemoration on the theme “Rizal: Sa Pagbangon ng mga Mamamayan, Aral at Diwa Mo ang Tunay na Gabay.”

‘Social cancer’ still present, leaders warn

Central Visayas Regional Commander Edison delos Angeles read the message of outgoing Supreme Commander Raymondo del Rosario, KGCR, stressing that Rizal’s ideas remain urgently relevant amid the complexities of the 21st century.

READ: Rizal Day: Double pay for workers on duty

“We gather today in spirit across global communities to commemorate the 129th anniversary of the martyrdom of Jose Rizal,” the message read, noting that the blueprint for national and moral recovery “remains anchored in the life of our national hero.”

Del Rosario warned that the “social cancer” Rizal identified—apathy, greed, and the erosion of values—continues to persist and threaten society, particularly the youth.

READ: Rizal Day: Marcos urges Filipinos to choose country over self-interest

“Corruption remains a persistent parasite draining the resources and hope of the people, while moral decay often masquerades as a modern pragmatism,” the message said, adding that these are not merely political failures but symptoms of a deeper moral and spiritual malaise.

“To truly honor Rizal, we must move beyond floral offerings and begin the difficult work of internalizing his virtues to forge our collective identity,” it added.

Del Rosario urged Filipinos to let Rizal’s life serve as a compass, calling on the public to “stay curious, remain principled, and never allow your idealism to be extinguished by the cynicism of age.”

Archival: Rizal’s ideals reflected in Cebu’s direction

Mayor Nestor Archival, who led the rites, reaffirmed the city government’s commitment to values that match Rizal’s vision for an enlightened, empowered nation.

“As we honor Dr. José Rizal, we are reminded that love of country begins with love for our community,” he said.

Archival said his push for a “Smart, Sustainable, and Inclusive Cebu City” lines up with Rizal’s ideals—progress rooted in shared opportunity, respect for history, and growth for all.

“In Cebu City, may Rizal’s ideals of integrity, education, and peaceful reform guide us as we move forward with Cebu City 2035—a vision of a sustainable, smart, and inclusive city where progress is shared by all and no one is left behind,” he added.

Cebu joins nationwide observance

Cebu’s commemoration formed part of nationwide Rizal Day rites led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the Rizal National Monument in Luneta, Manila, joined by National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) Chair Regalado Trota Jose Jr., Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, and officials from national and local government agencies, uniformed services, civil society organizations, and the Diplomatic Corps.

Simultaneous flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremonies were also held at the Rizal Shrine in Calamba City, Laguna, the Rizal Shrine in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte, and at Rizal monuments across the country.

Why Rizal Day matters

Dr. Jose Rizal—author, reformist, and leading intellectual of the Propaganda Movement—was executed by firing squad on December 30, 1896, at Bagumbayan, now known as Rizal Park, after being accused by the Spanish colonial government of inspiring rebellion through his writings.

Through his works such as Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo, Rizal exposed corruption, abuse, and injustice under colonial rule, helping awaken Filipino national consciousness and laying the groundwork for the eventual struggle for independence.

In recognition of his sacrifice and that of other Filipinos who fought for freedom, President Emilio Aguinaldo declared December 30 a National Day of Mourning in 1898. Since then, the day has been observed annually, with national flags flown at half-staff across the country.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP