Cebu Archdiocese ends jubilee year preaching hope in families

Cebu Archbishop Abet Uy presides over a mass to formally close the local celebration of the Jubilee Year 2025. | Photo from The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu FB Page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The local celebration of the Jubilee Year of Hope formally concluded with a Mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, presided over by Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy on Sunday, December 28.

Although the global jubilee year is set to end on Jan. 6, 2026, the local church joined others around the world in closing the celebration earlier on Sunday’s Feast of the Holy Family.

In his homily, the archbishop reminded the faithful that despite the closing of the Holy Doors, the grace and mercy of the Lord remain within one’s home, parish, and community.

“The Holy Door is not closed so that grace may stop. It is closed so that grace may continue through us. Sugod karon, ang Holy Door anha na makaplagan sa balay sa mga Kristohanong banay (The Holy Door can be found in the homes of Christian families),” he said.

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Role of the family in the Church

The Archbishop emphasized the importance of the family as a source of hope and nurture, which helps faith grow in the Church.

“Karong adlawa, sa pagtak-op sa Yubileyo, ang Simbahan nagbilin og misyon sa matag pamilya. Unta sila mahimong eskwelahan sa paglaum, mahimong dangpanan sa kaluoy ug gugma, ug mahimong saksi sa gugma sa Diyos diha sa ilang ordinaryong kinabuhi,” he said.

(Today, as the Jubilee comes to a close, the Church leaves a mission to every family. May they become schools of hope, places of mercy and love, and witnesses of God’s love in their everyday lives.)

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He pointed out that the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph lived an unsettled life as refugees.

“The Holy Family did not live an easy life. They were not free from problems. So what made them holy? Their trust in God as a family,” he said.

“May this inspire the many families today who strive to draw closer to God amid their struggles. The message of the Gospel is clear: A family becomes holy not because it is perfect, but because it walks with God,” he added.

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Jubilee churches in Cebu

Monsignor Roger Fuentes, vicar general of the archdiocese and Msgr. Renato Beltran, archdiocesan chancellor concelebrated the Mass. The chairs of the different archdiocesan commissions and the Cathedral’s team of pastors also concelebrated.

The 2025 Jubilee began on Dec. 24, 2024, when the archdiocese designated 32 churches across Cebu as Jubilee Churches. This meant that the faithful could visit them as pilgrimage destinations especially if they could not travel to Rome to pass through the Holy Doors in the major papal basilicas there.

The year became a time of spiritual renewal and reconciliation. It brought the faithful together through worship and various church-led activities.

The jubilee refers to a holy year of “forgiveness of sins and also the punishment due to sin,” as stated on the official website of the Holy See. The Church proclaims an ordinary jubilee every 25 years.

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