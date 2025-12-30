Globe customer experience at the core of business growth

Globe’s long-term competitiveness has always been anchored on its Customer-First approach. This means that customer experience is not a support function but the very essence of its strategy, which underpins Globe’s broader growth trajectory and sustained momentum, as seen in the last two quarters.

Globe is positioning itself to grow with purpose, anchored on care and elevated by technology, towards uplifting the lives of every Filipino.

One of the things that would accelerate this Customer-First transformation is Globe’s recently announced cloud modernization initiative with Amazon Web Services. This initiative strengthens its capability to deliver more responsive, intelligent, and scalable digital services.

By leveraging AWS advanced cloud capabilities, Globe is enhancing its use of AI-driven innovation, analytics, and modernized applications, enabling more proactive customer support, faster rollout of service enhancements, and deeper personalization of interactions across its entire customer base.

Globe is working with AWS to expand its cloud infrastructure, modernize its B2B and digital platforms, and deploy AI-driven tools that enhance personalization and customer support. This includes upgrading its network management system, improving SIM activation processes, and developing advanced CX innovations.

Omnichannel strategy

Another pillar of this strategy is Globe’s reinvestment in physical touchpoints nationwide. After a period of selective consolidation, the company is doing a strategic expansion on its retail footprint to meet customers where they prefer to engage, whether online or face-to-face. This includes refreshed full-service stores in major malls such as Robinsons Manila, alongside new micro-format touchpoints in communities such as Vigan, Sorsogon City, Boracay, and Bohol. These stores have been redesigned to serve not just as sales hubs but as experience centers where customers can receive personalized assistance, explore lifestyle-driven broadband and mobile solutions, and access support with the warmth and responsiveness of Globe’s frontline teams.

Globe President and CEO Carl Cruz emphasized that the company’s omnichannel service model is anchored on empathy and responsiveness. “Whether they are online or offline, we will be there for them. We will continue to study where our customers truly need us for face-to-face interaction, and we’ll meet them there,” he said.

Intelligent service platforms

This strong physical presence is matched by significant investments in intelligent service platforms. Globe continues to deploy AI-enabled customer tools, to personalized enterprise support at scale. Conversational AI capabilities are being advanced to be more responsive, understand local language and cultural nuances, that improves interactions and making digital support more intuitive for Filipino users.

Stock photo from Pexels.com

The company’s customer experience push extends across its broader ecosystem. Through this unified physical-digital framework, Globe ensures the improvements are consistently being made to provide more consistent and seamless engagement across channels. Retail agents are enabled to guide customers across channels using the GoBenta app and other digital platforms, while stores include self-service zones and community activation spaces that allow customers to transact at their own pace.

At the same time, Globe has leveled-up its hyper-personalized offers across channels including GlobeOne and GCash, to provide customers the offers that fit them best depending on their profile, leveraging AI. Meanwhile, broadband hypercare communities on channels like Viber provide highly responsive localized support.

This heightened focus on experience aligns closely with Globe’s performance momentum. As disclosed, mobile data revenues reached Php29.1 billion in the third quarter of 2025, while the company’s mobile subscriber base grew to 63.1 million which are clear indicators of rising engagement and trust. Globe’s network investments, including expanded 5G and fiber deployment, have underpinned this growth by providing faster, more consistent, and more reliable connectivity. The customer-centric focus on network investments enabled Globe to be the most consistent mobile network in the country in the last four years according to Ookla®.

Building value, building relationships

For Globe, the strategy is straightforward: building value means building relationships. Customer experience is not merely transactional but the backbone of loyalty, the catalyst for digital inclusion, and its true differentiator, especially relevant during these times that Filipinos are more economically challenged and they need a partner to tide them through.

By combining the strength of its brands, network and distribution footprint, the intelligence of its AI-driven platforms, and now the accelerated innovation enabled by AWS, Globe is positioning itself to grow with purpose, anchored on care and elevated by technology, towards uplifting the lives of every Filipino.

To learn more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.