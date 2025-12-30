Mambaling buy-bust: Minor with over P1.2M shabu rescued

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A minor is now under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) after being rescued in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, where police seized more than P1.2 million worth of suspected shabu.

Police said the minor, identified as alias “Sebyo,” 15, was rescued at around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, December 28, during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Puntod, Barangay Mambaling.

According to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), operatives recovered multiple heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu from the minor’s possession, with an estimated total weight of 180 grams and a standard drug price of P1,224,000.

READ: Cebu buy-busts: 5 nabbed, P2.16-M shabu seized on Christmas Day

READ: Drug bust in Bogo City yields over ₱7.5 million in shabu

Also seized during the Mambaling buy-bust were marked money and a black belt bag allegedly used as a container for the illegal drugs.

Police said the minor was the subject of a consummated drug sale during the operation and was found in possession of additional suspected shabu, prompting his rescue in accordance with procedures involving children in conflict with the law.

Discernment proceedings awaited

In an interview on Tuesday, December 30, Police Lieutenant Rosalina Manila of the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) of CCPO said the minor is currently under the care of the DSWD pending discernment proceedings.

Manila said records showed that the boy had been previously rescued twice—once in January 2025 and again in June 2025—for the same offense while he was still 14 years old.

She said the minor, now 15 years old, is a Grade 7 student who reportedly stopped attending school three years ago and allegedly began his involvement in illegal drugs.

READ: BOC intercepts P476-M shabu in balikbayan boxes

Manila added that while charges for the sale and possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared, police are awaiting the outcome of the DSWD’s discernment process, which will determine the appropriate legal intervention for the minor in the Mambaling buy-bust.

Police said the minor was initially brought to the Mambaling Police Station following the operation and was subsequently referred to the WCPD before being turned over to the DSWD for further handling.

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