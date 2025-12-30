Archival laments Cebu’s stalled BRT, loss of World Bank funds

Part of the Bus Rapid Transit infrastructure on Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City | Photo from Department of Transportation FB page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival said on Monday that the revocation of World Bank funding for the long-delayed Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project is a “concerning” setback.

The end of funding, he pointed out, further stalls one of the city’s most anticipated transport solutions.

The city, he said, now plans to talk with the Department of Transportation about looking for new funders for the project’s remaining phases.

READ: Cebu to seek new funders for BRT after World Bank drops funding

Interminable delays

Archival earlier confirmed that after years of project delays, missed deadlines, and mounting commitment fees, the World Bank has pulled out of funding the Cebu BRT. That left it unfinished more than a decade after its approval.

“Kining World Bank mao na man gyud ang usa sa mga dako nga institution nga naghatag og funding for public transport. I would say ang ilang gisulti tinuod gyud na because ila ganing funding gikuha na nila,” Archival said.

(The World Bank is one of the big institutions that offer funding for public transport. I would say that what they are saying is true and the withdrawal of funding proves it.)

READ: Cebu BRT launch postponed again as Palace resets inauguration

City’s failure

The mayor said the city’s failure to complete the project on time triggered the bank’s decision to pull out funds. Local and national governments delayed implementation although they incurred commitment fees for unused loan amounts over the years.

“So makita ninyo, 10 years plus pero wala pa na-complete. Naa man gud tay commitment fee nga every time wala nagamit, mohatag kag commitment fee. Nabantayan sa World Bank nga wala na-meet ang deadline mao gi-pull out nila ang funding,” he said.

(As you can see, 10 years have passed but the project has not been completed. As long as the loan remained unused, we paid a commitment fee. The World Bank noticed that we did not meet the deadline so they pulled out the funding.)

World Bank flags ‘high risk,’ unsatisfactory progress

The mayor’s remarks came as the World Bank maintained its “unsatisfactory” rating for the Cebu BRT in its latest Implementation status and results report. The bank released the report on December 25. It warned that major components of the project are unlikely to be completed within the remaining implementation period.

The bank cited unresolved right-of-way issues, delayed resettlement, and weak institutional arrangements as key reasons for poor project progress. It also retained the project’s overall risk rating at “high.”

As of Oct. 31, 2025, only 2.38 kilometers of dedicated BRT lanes have been constructed. This is far below the 12.16-kilometer target set for the project’s closing period in September 2026.

Only Civil Works Package 1 is considered substantially complete. This excludes the Capitol Station segment.

Key systems such as the bus depot and intelligent transport systems remain unfinished. At the same time, outcome indicators, including daily ridership, emissions savings, and passenger satisfaction are still at zero.

Undisbursed loans, rising costs

Financial data showed that only $40.62 million, or about 35 percent, of the $116-million loan from the World Bank’s International Bank for Reconstruction and Development has been disbursed as of December 2025.

A separate $25-million trust fund linked to the project also remains untouched, leaving nearly $100 million in undisbursed financing.

Several restructuring plans were approved between 2021 and 2023. Still, the bank said completing the remaining phases within the revised closing date is “not feasible” under current conditions.

City eyes PPP, talks with DOTr

Archival said the World Bank has assured the city it will still provide technical assistance and help connect Cebu with potential partners under a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme, even if direct funding has been revoked.

“They assured us they will help us to find PPP for its completion,” he said.

The mayor admitted the situation is troubling.

“For now, this is something nga maguol ta because the funds actually being revoked,” Archival said.

(For now, this is something that saddens us because funds have been revoked.)

He clarified that the Cebu BRT is owned by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), with the city government acting only as a beneficiary.

City Hall, he said, has already initiated talks with DOTr to explore alternative funding sources and fast-track what remains of Phase 1.

No buses yet, ridership still zero

Despite the near-completion of the first civil works package, the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system has yet to operate a single bus.

“Zero ridership kay pagkahuman sa Phase 1 wala pa kapadagan og bus. Ang nahuman man gud somewhere terminal going to Fuente,” Archival said, noting that only a portion of the corridor has been completed so far.

(We have zero ridership because after the completion of phase 1 no bus has been deployed. Only the segment between the south bus terminal and Fuente has been completed.)

Archival said the city is proposing an initial operational route from Il Corso to Fuente Osmeña Circle and Ayala Center Cebu. He added that this would immediately generate ridership once partial operations are cleared.

Series of postponements

The lack of actual operations comes as the long-delayed project suffers yet another setback. City Hall confirmed that Macañang again postponted the BRT’s much-anticipated inauguration.

In a recent press conference, Archival said organizers eyed December 12 as the tentative date for the inaugural. But there was still no confirmation from the Office of the President on whether President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. would attend.

“The schedule for the inauguration again is December 12, but no confirmation yet that President Marcos will be here,” the mayor said.

Route unclear

Archival also said further coordination is needed to finalize the launch route and operational plan for the BRT dry run.

“After that, kinahanglan lingkoran pa ang rota nga klaro. Kay ang dry run gikan sa Fuente to South Terminal. Akong tan-aw, the best is it should be coming from SRP going to South Terminal, Jones, Fuente, Ayala — and it is not final yet. Gi-suggest pa nako sa DOTr. Siguro before January or January na ni,” he said.

(After that we need to sit down and clarify the route because the dry run will not demonstrate a final one. In my view, the route at best should start at the South Road Properties, passing through the south terminal, Jonse, Fuente Osmeña, Ayala. It is not final yet. I have yet to make suggestions to the DOTr. Perhaps this will be before or in January.)

Malacañang-dependent launch

Earlier this week, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) confirmed that the Office of the President has again postponed the launch of Package 1 operations.

These were initially scheduled for early December, without citing a specific reason. The delay followed recent disruptions in Cebu caused by an earthquake and a typhoon.

The Cebu City government had been targeting a December 2025 dry run along a limited route from the South Bus Terminal to Osmeña Boulevard. But city officials said the final schedule remains dependent on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s availability.

Government halted a planned road inspection in September due to traffic concerns. Meanwhile, authorities canceled the November 5 inaugural run — which would have included a ceremonial BRT ride with the President and transport officials — after Typhoon Tino struck Cebu on November 4.

Target use by 2026

Archival said the city is pushing for the BRT to be opened to the public by 2026. They envision the opening of Phase 1, which runs from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to Fuente Osmeña Circle.

“Ang city government gyud nihangyo sa DOTr nga magamit na ang Phase 1,” he said.

(The city government is requesting the DOTr for the use of Phase 1.)

The mayor stressed that the funding pullout is a major blow. However, he said the city is determined to see the project through given its potential to ease Cebu City’s chronic traffic congestion.

The government approved the Cebu BRT project in 2014. Authorities envisioned it as the country’s first full bus rapid transit system. They designed it to improve service quality, safety, and environmental efficiency in urban transport.

More than 10 years later, however, its future now hinges on whether the government can secure new financiers and finally bring the long-stalled project to life.

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