Barili firecracker stall blaze: Suspect arrested, cohort still at large

Fire razed nine makeshift stalls selling firecrackers and pyrotechnics in Barangay Minolos, Barili, Cebu on Sunday, December 28. | Photo courtesy of Seth Nuñez

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested one of two suspects linked to the fire that razed several firecracker stalls in Barangay Minolos, Barili, Cebu.

Investigators established that the disaster ensued after someone threw a firecracker deliberately into an area where pyrotechnics were displayed for sale.

READ: Barili firecracker stalls razed after buyers allegedly lit items on site

The arrest followed a joint investigation by the Barili Municipal Police Station and the Barili Fire Station. The December 28 fire occurred in the town’s designated fireworks display area.

Fire traced to deliberate act

Based on the investigation, police said two men riding a motorcycle stopped at the firecracker display area shortly before the fire broke out.

One of them allegedly purchased a “triangle” firecracker from a stall. The man ignited the firecracker before throwing it toward a section where multiple fireworks were stacked for sale.

READ: 335 forbidden firecrackers seized across Central Visayas —PRO-7

Authorities said the detonated firecracker set off a chain of secondary explosions that led to a fire.

The blaze spread rapidly with highly combustible fireworks and light materials used in the construction of the improvised stalls at hand. The fire ate up nine structures.

At the height of the fire, the two suspects reportedly fled on foot toward a nearby mountainous area. They left the motorcycle they used behind.

Police subsequently recovered recovered the burnt motorcycle at the scene. They count it as key physical evidence.

One suspect arrested

Following hot pursuit and continued coordination between police and firefighters, they arrested one suspect around 4 p.m. on Monday, December 29 in Barangay Poblacion, Barili.

Police identified the suspect as a 43-year-old male resident of Barangay Poblacion, Barili. They said he was allegedly the backrider who ignited and threw the firecracker.

He is, for now, in police custody while they prepare case documents.

As of Tuesday, December 30, Police Senior Master Sgt. Gilbert Encabo of the Barili Municipal Police Station said the fire station will file a criminal complaint after completing its investigation. Police will assist in evidence gathering and suspect tracking.

Encabo, moreover, said investigators continue their efforts to to identify and locate the second suspect who remains at large.

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