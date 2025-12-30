Ultra Lotto 6/58: PCSO ups jackpot prize to P202.6M for Tuesday draw

(Photo courtesy of PCSO)

MANILA – The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has increased the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot to P202.6 million to be drawn on Tuesday night.

In a statement, Melquiades Robles, PCSO general manager, said that raising the Ultra Lotto 6/58 could add excitement in welcoming the new year, and at the same time provide Filipinos an avenue to contribute to charity during the Yuletide season.

“They contribute to the PCSO’s fundraising for charity, and with our Handog Pakabog promo, they get the chance to win PHP202.6 million,” Robles said.

READ: Cebu bettor bags P102-M lotto 6/42 jackpot

READ: Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot climbs to ₱269.22M on Dec. 29

The PCSO is breaking with tradition again this year in allowing lotto outlets to sell lotto tickets and holding draws on New Year’s Day, as well as on Christmas Day last week.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Lotto 6/42, with a jackpot of PHP18.5 million, and the Super Lotto 6/49, with a jackpot of PHP83.5 million, are also set to be drawn on Tuesday night.

Robles encouraged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA)

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