Cebu City buy-busts: 3 suspects nabbed, over ₱2M shabu seized

Abellana police arrested two alleged suspects (left) in a drug bust operation in Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City on Monday, December 29. Meanwhile, Mabolo police arrested another drug suspect (right) in a separate operation in Barangay Banilad. | Photos courtesy of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police seized more than ₱2 million in suspected shabu and arrested three alleged drug suspects in separate buy-bust operations in Cebu City on Monday evening, December 29.

The operations, carried out by units of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) resulted in the recovery of a total of 315 grams of suspected shabu from two barangays in the city.

READ: Mambaling buy-bust: Minor with over P1.2M shabu rescued

Brgy. Sambag 1 buy-bust

At around 9 p.m., operatives of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of Abellana Police Station arrested two high-value individuals during a buy-bust operation along Urgello Street, Barangay Sambag 1.

Police identified the suspects as alias “Enting,” 33, a resident of Barangay Napo, Carcar City, and alias “Winston,” 24, a resident of Urgello Street, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City.

READ: Drug bust in Bogo City yields over ₱7.5 million in shabu

Recovered from the suspects were suspected shabu weighing about 150 grams, with an estimated market value of P1.2 million.

Police said they informed the suspects of their rights and they remain in police custody. Authorities will file charges of drug sale, possession, and conspiracy under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 at the prosecutor’s office.

Brgy. Banilad operation

Hours later, at around 11:05 p.m., personnel of Mabolo Police Station arrested another suspected drug personality. The arrest took place amid a separate buy-bust operation in Barangay Banilad.

Police said they found the high-value individual in possession of suspected shabu. The substance weighed about 165 grams. They pegged its standard drug price at P1,122,000.

The authorities also recovered drug paraphernalia during the operation. They likewise conducted the drug bust in coordination with PDEA-7.

All seized suspected illegal drugs from both operations were submitted to the Cebu City Forensic Unit 7 for laboratory examination.

Charges prepared

Police said the three suspects remain in their custody. Case build-up continues for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Authorities said the operations were part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal drug activities in Cebu City.

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