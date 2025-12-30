Cebu Marathon 2026 attracts 11,529 runners

The official finisher’s medal of the Cebu Marathon 2026 42k distance. | CDN file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 11,529 runners are set to test their mettle when the Cebu Marathon 2026 kicks off on January 11 at the SM Seaside City Cebu grounds in the South Road Properties.

The figure was officially announced by the Cebu Executives Runners Club (CERC), the event’s organizer. While slightly lower than last year’s 12,275 participants, the upcoming edition continues to draw strong international interest, with runners coming from 47 countries.

Participants are expected from the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Germany, France, Luxembourg, and as far as Afghanistan, highlighting this annual footrace’s growing popularity abroad as a staple event in Cebu’s calendar leading up to the grand Sinulog Festival.

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CERC reported that Japan will have the biggest foreign contingent with 97 runners, followed by the United States with 64, South Korea with 59, Australia with 30, and the United Kingdom with 21.

The 21-kilometer half marathon attracted the most entries with 5,428 runners, while 3,732 signed up for the full 42-kilometer marathon. The 10-kilometer race has 1,816 participants, while the 5-kilometer category drew 553 entries.

Cash prizes await the top finishers, with P40,000 going to the male and female champions in the full marathon. Winners in the half marathon will receive P20,000, while champions in the 10k and 5k races will earn P10,000 and P5,000, respectively.

Cash incentives will also be awarded to the top five finishers in each category.

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Race kit claiming and the official race expo will be held from January 8 to 10 at the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu.

Included in the race kit are a race shirt, souvenir event shirt, official race cup. The finisher’s medal will be awarded at the finish line. Participants in the 42k and 21k races will also receive a towel, while those in the 10k and 5k categories will get race and souvenir shirts.

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CERC earlier assured runners of a smoother and improved race experience in 2026. The commitment comes after the 2025 edition drew criticism over post-race food and beverage distribution and delays in the awarding of finisher’s medals.

Organizers said the concerns have been addressed, noting that feedback from the running community is being closely monitored as they aim to deliver a better Cebu Marathon experience next year.

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