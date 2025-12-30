King Charles honors Filipino teacher for services to education in UK

Edison David is hailed as the Filipino education leader awarded MBE by King Charles III. | Contributed photo

LONDON – A Filipino education leader based in London has been awarded the prestigious Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) by His Majesty King Charles III in the 2025 New Year Honours List, in recognition of his outstanding services to education in the United Kingdom.

Edison David is believed to be the first individual of Filipino heritage to receive an MBE specifically for contributions to education. The historic achievement brings honour to the Philippines and shines a spotlight on the global impact of Filipino professionals in international educational leadership.

David, originally from the Philippines, began his teaching career in a public school in Tarlac City before migrating to the United Kingdom to pursue further opportunities in education.

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Distinguished career

Since then, he has built a distinguished career in the British education system.

He currently serves as executive headteacher of two Outstanding-rated schools in the London Borough of Lambeth.

He is also a Lead Inspector for Ofsted, the UK’s national education inspection body, and a School Improvement Adviser working with school leaders to raise academic standards, particularly for disadvantaged pupils.

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Advisor to UK government

David has also contributed to national education policy in the UK through the Department for Education’s Headteacher Reference Group and Data Management Review Group, where he advised government ministers on key reforms.

“It is a tremendous honour to receive this recognition from His Majesty the King,” David said.

“I may have spent most of my professional life in the UK, but my roots are firmly in the Philippines. I carry with me the values I grew up with — resilience, humility, hard work, and a deep belief in the power of education to transform lives.”

Transforming schools

Throughout his career, David has led the transformation of underperforming schools, championed inclusive learning environments, and raised pupil achievement through research-informed teaching and leadership.

He has spoken at the OECD International Conference, the National Pupil Premium Awards, and regularly supports system-wide school improvement efforts in the UK.

Awarding at Buckingham

As part of this honor, the award will be formally conferred at an investiture ceremony in the coming months, usually held in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace.

The medal may be presented personally by His Majesty King Charles III or by a senior member of the Royal Family, in recognition of the recipient’s exceptional service.

His inclusion in the King’s New Year Honours List reflects not only personal excellence but also highlights the valuable contributions of Filipinos to global education.

His journey from a classroom in Tarlac City to the forefront of British school leadership serves as an inspiration to educators and leaders across the Philippines.

“This award is not only for me — it is for every Filipino teacher working hard in schools, whether here or back home,” he added.

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