Sirius Star Pilipinas sets sights on better tournaments in 2026

Sirius Star Pilipinas players | The Asian Tournament photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sirius Star Pilipinas, the international basketball team is aiming for a more ambitious 2026 after an active campaign across the country this year.

Co-founded by Cebuano coach Albert Alocillo, the team bannered by American collegiate and professional players had a busy 2025, competing in a series of tournaments nationwide.

READ: Sirius Star Pilipinas brings U.S. hoop action to Visayas Tour

Isabela test

Sirius Star Pilipinas head coach Albert Alocillo | The Asian Tournament photo

The highlight of its season came earlier this month when the team tested itself in The Asian Tournament (TAT) in Ilagan, Isabela, a high-level invitational that drew elite squads from different countries.

Although Sirius Star fell short of a podium finish after absorbing a 100–109 loss to the Hong Kong Vanta Black Dragons in the battle for third place, Alocillo said the experience only strengthened their resolve heading into next year.

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Despite facing hesitancy from some local leagues due to its heavily stacked foreign roster, Alocillo believes bigger opportunities await the team in 2026.

“We really want to bounce back in TAT and other invitational tournaments. We’ll try our best to be more prepared next year,” Alocillo said.

Open-border basketball league

Beyond returning to established tournaments, Sirius Star Pilipinas is also planning to organize its own competition — an open-border basketball league that could feature teams from different countries under the Sirius Star banner.

“Hopefully, we can launch our own Sirius Star League by the last quarter of 2026 or even earlier,” Alocillo said.

“We already have Sirius Star Indonesia, Australia, Canada, USA, and Pilipinas. If we get the right sponsors, this could happen.”

Alocillo described the lack of invitations from some local tournaments as a “positive problem,” saying it may be the right time for Sirius Star to create a platform where all teams are welcome.

Tourism angle

By organizing its own league, Sirius Star hopes to attract more foreign talents while continuing to support the local basketball community, particularly at the grassroots level through clinics and coaching programs.

Alocillo also noted that bringing in foreign players — mostly Americans — contributes to local tourism in the areas where they compete.

Alocillo credited long-time partner and co-founder Anthony Winningham for his unwavering support and his consistent recruitment of top-caliber players to the Philippines.

Sirius Star Pilipinas opened its 2025 campaign with a Visayas tour, highlighted by games in Bohol last September, followed by tournaments in Leyte and Isabela.

Admiring Filipino talent

Still, Alocillo acknowledged that despite fielding a lineup loaded with NCAA collegiate players and professionals from the United States and other countries, the team must continue to improve.

“We need to be stronger next year,” he said. “Filipino teams are getting better and more competitive. Sometimes we win championships, but they can beat us as well in big tournaments. Seeing them compete against elite players from the US makes me proud of how high the level of Filipino basketball has become.”

Aside from American players, Sirius Star Pilipinas also featured athletes from Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Senegal this year, with more than 50 players rotating through the various tournaments they joined.

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