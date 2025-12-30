2025 SEA Games: PHL is second highest in Olympic-event gold haul

The Philippines’ SEA Games delegation during the opening ceremonies on December 9, 2025. | Philippine Sports Commission Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite finishing sixth in the overall medal standings of the recently concluded 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Thailand, the Philippines delivered where it mattered most, in Olympic sports.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) reported that Team Philippines ranked second overall in the percentage of medals won in Olympic-recognized events, highlighting a positive outlook for the country’s long-term international campaign.

Based on data released Tuesday, December 30, by the PSC and published through VN Express International, the Philippines posted a 70.30 percent share of medals from Olympic sports.

That narrowly trailed Singapore’s 70.60 percent. Indonesia placed third at 64.80 percent, followed by host Thailand at 63.50 percent, Malaysia at 52.80 percent, and Vietnam at 51.90 percent.

Read: CEBU SPORTS IN 2025: A year of calamity, controversy, milestones, and excellence

A great run in Olympic events

The figures suggest that the bulk of the Philippines’ medal output came from disciplines contested in the Olympics, despite criticism over its sixth-place overall finish. SEA Games hosts traditionally include non-Olympic and indigenous sports, often tilting the medal race in their favor.

According to data from the PSC, 70 percent of the Philippines’ 50 gold medals were earned in Olympic sports, tying Singapore for the highest percentage among the 11 participating nations.

The PSC highlighted several standout performances, including the triathlon gold medals, three of which Cebuano athletes Andrew Kim Remolino, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Matthew Justine Hermosa won.

Read also: SEA Games women’s triathlon: PH could’ve swept top 2 spots

Cebuano athletes made significant contributions overall, led by veteran beach volleyball player Sisi Rondina and Olympian weightlifter Elreen Ando, who also delivered gold medals for the country.

Missed opportunity: Gymnast Yulo limited to one event

The PSC added that artistic gymnast Carlos Yulo could have boosted the gold tally further had he competed in all men’s apparatus events. Yulo, however, was limited to just one event during the meet.

Swimmer Kayla Sanchez delivered the most medals in swimming. She won three golds and five silvers, while Alex Eala topped the women’s tennis singles tournament, and Eumir Marcial bagged the lone gold medal in men’s boxing.

Thailand topped the overall standings with 233 gold medals to dominate the 33rd SEAG.

But the Philippines, along with Singapore, secured the strongest medal output in Olympic sports, a key indicator heading into future international competitions. Thailand hosted the games from December 9-20, 2025.

Read more: Cebu Marathon 2026 attracts 11,529 runners

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