Harry Roque’s Chinese co-accused nabbed in Pampanga

(Courtesy of CIDG)

MANILA – Authorities have arrested another co-accused of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and Cassandra Ong in the human trafficking case related to illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

In a statement on Tuesday, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director, Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico II identified the suspect as Chinese national “Boss Terry,” 44, and resident Brgy. Pulong Maba, Porac, Pampanga.

He is an administrative officer of Lucky South 99, and allegedly in charge of torturing erring Chinese POGO employees.

READ: Harry Roque: DOJ files human trafficking raps against him, others

He was arrested by the CIDG Regional Field Unit-National Capital Region (CIDG RFU NCR) together with several agencies during a manhunt operation in Angeles City, Pampanga on Dec. 29 around 11:30 a.m.

The arrest stemmed from a warrant issued against Roque, Ong and 49 others for alleged violation of Republic Act 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

He is the third among 51 accused to be arrested.

On May 15, the CIDG deployed tracker teams nationwide to locate and arrest Roque, Ong, and 49 others.

On May 22, 2025, a week into the manhunt operation, the CIDG Regional Field Unit 3- Special Operations Team, together with the CIDG Pampanga Provincial Field Unit and the Mabalacat City Police Station, captured “Marlon” in Brgy. Tabun, Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

He was the operation officer of the security agency operating when the qualified trafficking in persons happened in Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

On May 29, 2025, the CIDG Anti-Organized Crime Unit (CIDG AOCU) captured “Mariano” in Clark Development Corporation, Public Safety Division, Clark, Pampanga.

He was one of the security guards on duty when the alleged qualified trafficking in persons happened in Lucky South 99. (PNA)

ALSO READ: Harry Roque submits opposition to PH’s Interpol red notice request

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