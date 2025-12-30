Fiesta Señor 2026: Mandaue’s traffic agency gets ready for Traslacion

The Traslacion is the traditional motorcade that transfers sacred images from Cebu City to Mandaue City as part of the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog activities. It begins at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu after the Misa de Traslacion. | CDN File Photo

MANDAUE CITY – The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has completed its preparations for the Traslacion for the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog festivities in January 2026.

A beloved part of the annual celebration, the Traslacion transfers the images of the Sto. Niño, the Virgen de Guadalupe de Cebu, and St. Joseph from Cebu City to Mandaue City.

TEAM head Hyll Retuya said the agency has attended coordination meetings called by the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

He said around 70 personnel will be deployed along the Traslacion route, particularly in areas where the convoy will pass.

Read also: Sinulog 2026 full schedule of activities announced in Cebu

Traslacion preparations on track, leader assures

The image of St. Joseph from Mandaue City will welcome the images of the Sto. Niño and the Virgen de Guadalupe de Cebu at the boundary of Cebu City and Mandaue City in Barangay Subangdaku. From there, the images will proceed together in a motorcade toward the National Shrine of St. Joseph.

Patrol units and motorcycle riders will be deployed starting at the city boundary to manage traffic and secure the convoy.

“On our side, I can say we are prepared. I believe we are on the right track in our preparations, ” said Retuya.

A dry run is scheduled during the first week of January.

Also ready in case it rains during Traslacion

Retuya said that the preparations for 2026 are generally similar to those implemented in January this year, and that contingency plans are in place in case of rain or flooding. If there are no weather-related concerns, the same route will be followed.

There will be no full road closures during the Traslacion. Roads will only be temporarily closed while the convoy is passing and will be reopened immediately after the tail end of the motorcade clears the area.

Within Mandaue City, the route will pass through Barangays Subangdaku and Tipolo before proceeding directly to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Barangay Centro.

The Traslacion is the traditional motorcade that transfers sacred images from Cebu City to Mandaue City as part of the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog activities.

It begins at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu after the Misa de Traslacion and typically passes through Osmeña Boulevard, M.J. Cuenco Avenue, Lopez Jaena Street, A. del Rosario Street, and S.B. Cabahug Street before reaching the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP