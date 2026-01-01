7 years, 7 firsts: How CDN Digital redefined Cebu journalism

Seven years ago, Cebu Daily News (CDN) made the decisive leap to go fully digital. That leap would reshape how news is produced, consumed, and shared in Cebu.

What began as a bold move has turned into an era that redefined what it means to be a news organization amid ever-dynamic times.

In its seventh year, CDN Digital highlights seven milestones that mark its rise as a leader in Cebu’s digital news space.

First to go fully digital

CDN Digital was the first Cebu news organization to go fully digital, embracing a newsroom model designed not only for speed and accessibility but also for richer, more engaging, and more impactful journalism.

At a time when many regional outlets were still anchored to print-first workflows, CDN Digital committed early to digital journalism as its core.

In turn, it enabled the outlet to become a pioneer in multimedia storytelling in Cebu, from comprehensive live coverage of the biggest stories to engaging the young audiences in new platforms such as TikTok.

CDN Digital experimented with formats beyond traditional text-based reporting. The result was not only increased reach, but greater relevance.

That decision also allowed the newsroom to adapt quickly to changing audience behavior, meeting readers where they were—on desktop and mobile devices as well as on social media.

First in traffic for regional news sites in the Philippines

Seven years in, CDN Digital continues to dominate regional news in the Philippines.

From January to November 2025, the outlet emerged as the top-performing Cebu-based digital news organization based on data from web analytics SimilarWeb.

CDN Digital has captured a share of 46.42 percent of total traffic among major local competitors.

In the same period, the organization recorded over 6 million total visits, outperforming other Cebu news sites in overall reach and engagement.

The numbers also reflect a readership that keeps coming back.

CDN Digital logged nearly 1 million direct visits, a strong indicator of brand loyalty, alongside robust performance in organic search (2.7 million visits) and social media traffic (1.6 million visits).

Readers also stayed longer and explored more content, with 14.08 million page views and an average of 2.346 pages per visit.

These metrics are the result of a journey that began with a clear and—at the time—unconventional decision.

First to build massive social reach

CDN Digital’s digital-first strategy translated into unprecedented growth on social platforms.

It became the first Cebu news organization to surpass 3 million followers on Facebook, cementing its role as a primary news source for Cebuanos online.

Likewise, its following on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), as well as TikTok, continues to grow.

Social media did not function merely as a distribution channel, but as a space for conversation, engagement, and community-building, an approach that continues to shape how CDN Digital produces content today.

First to create meaningful partnerships in the digital age

CDN Digital’s digital-first mindset and multimedia approach extend beyond news content to partnerships.

Behind the scenes, strategic marketing initiatives have played a crucial role in amplifying the brand’s reach.

Through data-informed campaigns, platform-specific strategies, and audience analytics, the organization ensured that strong journalism was matched with effective distribution.

Through innovative and interactive storytelling formats, CDN Digital introduced more engaging ways for brands and institutions to connect meaningfully with their target audiences.

Within 7 years, the outlet has produced special segments for CDN Life (such as Must Eats and Destinations) and its hyperlocal features, such as ‘Sa Cebu Ra Ni’, and GM Series.

Led by a hardworking and forward-thinking marketing team, CDN became the first in Cebu to offer dynamic, multi-platform digital solutions for advertisers, setting a new standard for regional digital marketing.

First in various award-giving bodies, locally and globally

CDN Digital’s impact has also been recognized beyond audience metrics.

The organization has been the recipient of multiple honors locally and internationally.

In line with its commitment to impactful journalism, CDN Digital earned its first global trophy from the Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2024.

A roster of talented and enterprising journalists also helped the outlet secure a total of seven trophies from the Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA) and emerge as one of the big winners during the inaugural Cebu Catholic Mass Media Awards.

First to establish multi-platform presence

As audiences diversified their media habits, CDN Digital expanded its presence across platforms, becoming the first Cebu news organization with a truly multi-platform footprint.

Beyond its website, CDN Digital established a strong presence on YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other emerging platforms, ensuring its journalism remained accessible and timely in multiple formats.

Video explainers, short-form updates, long-form features, and interactive content allowed stories to travel further and resonate more deeply with different segments of its audience.

First to introduce varied community-building products

Central to CDN Digital’s success is its ability to build products around its audience.

Over the years, the newsroom has launched a range of community-focused digital products that speak directly to Cebuano interests and conversations.

These include CDN Digital Sports Talk, which taps into the region’s strong sports culture; Mao Ba, known for its relatable and conversational tone; Siloy is Watching, which blends commentary and citizen journalism; and CDN Minute, designed for fast, mobile-friendly news consumption.

Together, these products demonstrate a newsroom that listens, adapts, and innovates—without losing sight of journalistic purpose.

Looking ahead

Seven years on, CDN Digital stands as proof that regional journalism can thrive in the digital age, without compromising credibility, depth, or community connection.

As media consumption continues to evolve, CDN Digital’s story remains one of firsts: first to go fully digital, first to build a massive social reach, first to establish a multi-platform presence, and now, firmly, the leading Cebu news organization online.

The next chapter, like the last seven years, will be shaped by innovation, data, and an unwavering commitment to telling Cebu’s stories, wherever audiences may be.

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