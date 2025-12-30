Be like Rizal: Show critical thinking, moral courage, governor says

Progress begins with learning, says Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria (center) at the 129th Rizal Day commemoration in Dumaguete City. | Dumaguete City Tourism Office/FB

DUMAGUETE CITY – Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria encouraged his constituents on Tuesday, December 30, to draw inspiration from Dr. Jose Rizal’s teachings to confront modern challenges.

Speaking at the 129th Rizal Day commemoration at the hero’s monument in Dumaguete, Sagarbarria said that Rizal’s contributions to education and values remain relevant.

“Today, as we rebuild and move forward, his message reminds us that progress begins with learning, critical thinking, and moral courage,” the governor said.

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‘Be truthful public servants, accountable citizens’

Floral wreaths are offered before the monument of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal in Quezon City on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, the 129th death anniversary of Rizal. | PNA Photo/Robert Oswald P. Alfiler

Governor Sagarbarria noted that Rizal battled using his intellect and writing, not weapons, demonstrating that transformation comes through knowledge, integrity and speaking truth to injustice.

Sagarbarria said that Dr. Rizal’s life urges present-day Filipinos to be truthful public servants, accountable citizens, and empathetic leaders whose impact are measured by service, not power.

He also recalled Rizal’s historical connection to the province, having passed through Dumaguete City before his exile in Dapitan.

Dr. Rizal remained in exile in Dapitan for four years, before being arrested in 1896 during the Katipunan-led revolt against Spain, although he had no direct part in it. He was only 35 when Spanish colonial authorities executed him by firing squad on December 30, 1896. (PNA)

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