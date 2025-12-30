Cabral case: Doctors warn against claims tying antidepressants to suicide

Investigators examine the rock and boulder-strewn bottom of a deep ravine beside Kennon Road (inset lower right) where the body of former Public Works Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral (inset) was found past midnight on December 19, 2025 in Tuba, Benguet. — CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Psychiatric Association (PPA) has cautioned against claims that link antidepressant use to increased suicidal thoughts.

It said such assertions are medically unsound and only perpetuate stigma surrounding mental health treatment.

The PPA issued the statement following reports that former Public Works Undersecretary Maria Catalina “Cathy” Cabral tested positive for antidepressants, as authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, which has been classified as a suicide.

READ: Antidepressant found in Cabral as new details on ‘suicide’ probe emerge

“Such claims risk misinforming the public and undermining trust in evidence-based mental health care. Depression and suicidal behavior are complex, multifactorial conditions arising from the interaction of biological, psychological, social, and spiritual factors,” the PPA said on Tuesday.

“Antidepressants are a well-established treatment option for many individuals, particularly those with moderate to severe depression, and are most effective when prescribed following careful assessment, appropriate monitoring, and as part of a comprehensive, individualized treatment plan,” it added.

“This may include psychotherapy, family and community support, lifestyle interventions, and, for some individuals, spiritual or faith-based practices that promote meaning, hope, connectedness, and resilience. Importantly, untreated or inadequately treated depression itself carries a substantial risk of suicide,” the group further explained.

“The reckless use of mental health narratives to support conjecture or assign blame fuels stigma, distorts public understanding, and may deter individuals from seeking much-needed professional help,” they said.

“In line with Department of Health and World Health Organization guidelines, the PPA calls for responsible journalism and ethical public discourse on mental health. Misinformation causes harm; compassionate, evidence-based, and holistic care—including attention to spiritual well-being—saves lives,” they added.

According to police reports, Cabral was found about 30 meters from the riverbank along Kennon Road in Barangay Camp 4, Tuba, Benguet, on December 19.

Her death comes months after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered investigations into several flood control and slope protection projects flagged as anomalous, prompting probes involving several top officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Cabral was among those mentioned in the investigation after fellow Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo linked her to the issue, which she denied. Reports indicate she oversaw planning and public-private partnership projects at the DPWH and was allegedly involved in the allocation of agency funds. /mcm

ALSO READ: Cabral’s death: PNP says evidence shows ‘suicide’

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please reach out to the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH). Their crisis hotlines are available at 1553 (Luzon-wide landline toll-free), 0917-899-USAP (8727), 0966-351-4518, and 0908-639-2672. For more information, visit their website: (https://doh.gov.ph/NCMH-Crisis-Hotline)

Alternatively, you can contact Hopeline PH at the following numbers: 0917-5584673, 0918-8734673, 88044673. Additional resources are available at ngf-mindstrong.org, or connect with them on Facebook at Hopeline PH.

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