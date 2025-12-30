Leviste denies illegal acquisition of Cabral files, says documents were given

MANILA, Philippines — Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste on Tuesday denied allegations that he illegally obtained the so-called Cabral files.

He said the documents were personally given to him by the late Public Works Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral on September 4.

Leviste made the statement after a staff member of Cabral accused him of illegally obtaining and copying budget documents, reportedly under instructions from Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon, according to reports.

READ: ‘Unlawful’ acquisition of Cabral files may prompt ethics complaint – Ridon

“The timing of the DPWH [Department of Public Works and Highways] saying this now about an event months ago is suspect, and only raises questions on why DPWH doesn’t just release all the files if there’s nothing to hide,” he said.

“I respectfully urge the DPWH and Congress to focus on supporting the administration’s campaign to investigate alleged corruption in the DPWH, including by the likes of Cong. [Edwin] Gardiola, whose family, as I just posted, also received a flood control sub-contract from Sec. Vince’s COA-flagged P11.5B NCC project,” he added.

Leviste also claimed that Dizon and Arrey Perez met with Gardiola outside the DPWH office earlier this year.

Earlier Tuesday, the DPWH released CCTV footage showing Leviste entering Cabral’s office on Sept. 4.

For his part, Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon said Leviste’s “unlawful” acquisition of the so-called Cabral files might lead to the filing of an ethics complaint

Ridon, the chair of the House committee on public accounts, said Leviste should explain on record how he obtained, copied, stored, and shared the Cabral files, and whether Dizon permitted him to do so.

Following Cabral’s death on Dec. 18, Leviste began releasing portions of the Cabral files, which revealed DPWH budget allocations from 2023 to 2026, totaling around P3.5 trillion.

The documents revealed that the largest allocations were made to Central Luzon (P406.9 billion), Calabarzon (P341.8 billion), and the Bicol region (P272.3 billion), highlighting how government funds were distributed across provinces and regions. /atm

ALSO READ: Cabral files shown to Ombudsman ‘partial’

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