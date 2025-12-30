Holy doors close as Rome enters last days of jubilee year

Pope Leo XIV addresses the crowd from a window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square during the Angelus prayer in The Vatican on December 21, 2025. The pontiff will close the jubilee year on January 6, 2026, the traditional feast of the Epiphany. | AFP photo

ROME – Rome is now on the final days of the Jubilee Year 2025, a historic Holy Year inaugurated by Pope Francis on Dec. 24, 2024 and set to formally conclude on Jan. 6, 2026, with the closing of the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica by Pope Leo XIV.

Over the past year, nearly 30 million pilgrims from around the world have passed through the Holy Doors of Rome’s major basilicas. They sought a plenary indulgence and spiritual renewal under the Jubilee theme, “Pilgrims of Hope,” a call for forgiveness, reconciliation and trust in God’s love amid global uncertainty.

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Doors closing

The gradual closure of the Holy Doors across Rome’s papal basilicas has already begun. The first to close was the Holy Door of the Basilica of St. Mary Major on Christmas Day.

The second Holy Door to close was that of the Archbasilica of St. John Lateran at 11 a.m. on Dec. 27 during a rite and Eucharistic celebration presided over by Cardinal Vicar Baldassare Reina.

As the cathedral of the Bishop of Rome, St. John Lateran holds a unique place in Church history. It is the oldest papal basilica. It is, moreover, the first Christian Basilica built to gather the entire city community around its bishop.

Its closure underscored the endurance of Christianity. The faith has flourished even during periods of persecution, long before it was officially recognized under Emperor Constantine.

On Dec. 28, the Holy Door of the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls was closed during a Mass attended by thousands of pilgrims and presided over by Cardinal Archpriest James Michael Harvey.

‘Entering space of mercy’

In his homily, Cardinal Harvey reflected on the theological virtues of faith, charity and and hope. These are cornerstones of the Jubilee message.

“The Holy Door is not a mere material threshold, but a passage to pass through, leaving behind what weighs down the heart, to enter the space of mercy,” Harvey explained. “Hope means awaiting with trust the salvation already given and still journeying toward its fulfillment.”

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“Hope is nourished by finding the courage to delve deeply, digging beneath the surface of reality and breaking the crust of resignation,” Harvey said. “As the Holy Door closes, may the door of faith, charity, and hope remain open in our hearts.”

The liturgy concluded with a solemn blessing. Built over what tradition holds to be the burial site of Saint Paul, the basilica stands as one of Rome’s most ancient Christian sites.

The church was devastated by a catastrophic fire in the 19th century. It was rebuilt and completed in 1840, continuing its role as a place of pilgrimage and prayer.

Next jubilee year: 2050

The final and most anticipated closing will be on Jan. 6 at 9:30 a.m. Pope Leo XIV will preside over the Closure Rite and Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica. This will officially end the Holy Year during the Feast of the Epiphany.

The event will symbolically bring to a close a year that has drawn millions to Rome in search of grace, healing and renewal.

The next ordinary jubilee, following the tradition of every 25 years, will be in 2050.

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