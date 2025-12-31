Sinulog 2026 bans illuminated props to level playing field

Performers from the Bailes de Luces of La Castellana in Negros Occidental is joining the Sinulog grand parade on Sunday, January 19, 2020, for the first time. | Photo grabbed from choosephilippines.com [FILE PHOTO]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sinulog Festival organizers have officially banned the use of lights and bright illuminated props in performances for Sinulog 2026.

The Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) has ruled out the use of lighting effects, LED materials, or any bright illuminated props during dance performances and floats, confirming that dancers and contingents will no longer be allowed to bring or use such materials under the updated competition guidelines for next year’s festival.

This would end months of deliberation within the Sinulog executive committee and respond to long-standing concerns that lighting effects create an “uneven” playing field, particularly disadvantaging contingents scheduled to perform in broad daylight.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Late contingents may face disqualification under stricter rules

No lights, stricter rules

The ban on illuminated props was among the key points finalized during a recent coordination meeting between the Cebu City Government, SFI, and other stakeholders, led by SFI Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella.

City officials said the updated guidelines were designed to ensure smoother operations, would improve discipline among contingents, and wider public engagement for Sinulog 2026.

Apart from the lighting ban, organizers reiterated that contingents who would arrive at their designated pre-positioning areas along the carousel route at or after 7 a.m. would no longer be allowed to participate. This is a policy meant to enforce punctuality and avoid disruptions that have marred previous editions of the festival.

To further raise standards, SFI will also conduct pre-judging of floats to ensure readiness and compliance with competition rules, preventing a repeat of technical and design issues encountered in past years.

READ: Sinulog 2026 full schedule of activities announced in Cebu

No signal shutdown

Organizers also confirmed that there would be no signal shutdown during Sinulog activities, allowing uninterrupted communication for spectators, participants, emergency services, and news organizations.

From debate to decision

The prohibition on lighting effects follows extensive discussions during the first Executive Committee (Execom) meeting of SFI for Sinulog 2026 held on October 9, 2025, presided over by SFI President Pericles Dakay.

In the meeting minutes earlier shared with the media by Mayor Nestor Archival, Execom members flagged concerns that lighting effects “create an unfair disadvantage for contingents performing in broad daylight compared to those scheduled at night.”

READ: Pit Senyor: Origins of PH’s oldest Santo Niño images

While a motion was initially raised to immediately ban lighting effects in both dance performances and floats, the Execom agreed at the time that the Contest Cluster should first conduct a thorough evaluation before reaching a final decision.

That review has now culminated in a definitive policy: no lights, no illuminated props, regardless of performance schedule.

The deliberation formed part of SFI’s early planning sessions for Sinulog 2026, which also laid out the festival’s organizational structure and cluster assignments.

Under the approved setup, Archival serves as overall chairman of Sinulog 2026, following long-held tradition. Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña acts as chairman of SFI, while Dakay serves as SFI president and concurrent Execom chairman.

Dakay earlier emphasized that while the mayor provides overall leadership, the Sinulog Foundation “does the heavy lifting” in organizing the festival, always under the mayor’s guidance and coordination.

READ: PRO-7, security agencies meet to align plans for Sinulog 2026

Costume issue earlier resolved

The lighting ban comes as organizers earlier resolved another sensitive issue involving costumes and inclusivity.

Archival had granted temporary approval for gender-nonconforming dancers to wear women’s costumes in the 2026 Sinulog Grand Parade, citing fairness and practicality.

In a December 5 letter to SFI Executive Director Labella, Archival said it would be “impractical and unfair” to require contingents to revise choreography and costumes that were already completed, with Sinulog less than a month away at the time.

“After reviewing the circumstances and acknowledging the significant preparations already complete, such as choreography, costume production, and overall readiness, I am granting temporary approval for gender-nonconforming dancers to compete wearing women’s costumes for this year’s event,” the mayor wrote.

He stressed that while Sinulog is deeply rooted in faith and culture, it must also embody compassion, unity, and acceptance.

“We must ensure that the festival does not become confined to rigid gender norms that may unintentionally exclude or marginalize members of our community. Our shared faith calls us to treat all participants with dignity, and our festival should reflect the inclusive and welcoming character of our people,” Archival added.

SFI later confirmed that the issue was resolved “within the bounds of decency and our moral norms,” noting that contingents were informed early enough to proceed without disruption.

The approval applies only to Sinulog 2026 and only to Sinulog-based contingents, pending a more permanent policy review after the festival.

READ: Sinulog 2026 allows gender-nonconforming dancers to wear women’s costumes

Preparations 60% complete

As organizers tighten rules and finalize policies, preparations for Sinulog 2026 are now reported to be 60 percent complete.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, a member of the SFI executive committee, said most major components — choreography, rehearsals, stage construction, logistics planning, and musical arrangements — are already in place.

“As of now, base sa percentage preparation, naa nata sa 60%. Ang contingents nag-ready na, ang mga barangay ug municipalities nag-ready na sa ilang presentations. Ang stage is ready na pod — gamay nalang gyud ang kulang… Ang backup power sulod sa CCSC is in place,” Tumulak said.

(As of now, based on the percentage of the preparations, we are now at 60 percent. The contingents are preparing, the barangay and municipalities are preparing their presentations. The stage is also ready — there are only a few things needed to be done … the backup power inside the CCSC is also in place.)

READ: LIST: Sinulog Festival 2026 Contingents

37 contingents set to perform

As of the latest count, 37 contingents are confirmed to join the Sinulog Grand Ritual Showdown and Street Parade:

12 out-of-town contingents

17 from Cebu City

6 from Cebu Province

Danao City and the MassKara Festival contingent will participate as guest performers and will not compete.

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