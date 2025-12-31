Cebu City to welcome New Year, launch Sinulog with fireworks display

The Sinulog fireworks display on January 22, 2024 is seen from a mall in uptown Cebu. | John Velez Photography file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will welcome the New Year and formally launch Sinulog 2026 in a single, citywide celebration on Wednesday, December 31.

Organizers announced that the kickoff will feature a New Year’s countdown capped by what officials describe as the biggest musical fireworks display ever staged in Cebu.

Plaza Independencia

Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed that the event would begin at 5 p.m. at Plaza Independencia, marking the official opening of the Sinulog season ahead of January’s grand festivities.

Organizers said the program would blend live performances, community activities, and a synchronized musical fireworks show, setting the tone for a more streamlined, disciplined, and devotion-centered Sinulog in 2026.

“This will be the formal launch of Sinulog 2026 and our New Year countdown in one major event,” Archival said in a recent interview.

READ: Sinulog 2026: No signal shutdown, Cebu City confirms

Traffic closures, rerouting in effect

In anticipation of large crowds, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) announced that a comprehensive traffic plan would be enforced starting 3 p.m. on December 31, 2025, until 5 a.m. on January 1, 2026.

Under the advisory, Plaza Independencia and surrounding roads will be closed to vehicular traffic and declared a no-entry zone to secure the event area. Portions of Legaspi Extension and A. Pigafetta Street are among the roads affected by the closure.

Motorists are advised to follow the rerouting scheme indicated in the official traffic map, with one-way traffic flow enforced on selected roads to ease congestion and ensure smoother movement in the vicinity.

The city has also identified designated parking areas, including sidewalk parking along Osmeña Boulevard and a reserved parking zone near Fort San Pedro for the mayor, vice mayor, and city councilors.

Traffic barriers will be installed at strategic points, while nearby landmarks such as the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, Cebu City Hall, Senior Citizens Park, Plaza sa Katuwahan, and Malacañang sa Sugbo are included in the map to guide motorists and pedestrians.

READ: Cebu City cuts ₱22M from Sinulog 2026 budget to prioritize Tino recovery

Sinulog preparations now 60% complete

The New Year kickoff comes as organizers report that preparations for Sinulog 2026 are now 60 percent complete, barely a month before the country’s largest religious and cultural festival returns.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, a member of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive committee, said major components were already in place, with marketing and funding now the primary concerns.

“As of now, base sa percentage preparation, naa nata sa 60%. Ang contingents nag-ready na, ang mga barangay ug municipalities nag-ready na sa ilang presentations. Ang stage is ready na pod — gamay nalang gyud ang kulang, ang landing ra gyud. Ang backup power sulod sa CCSC is in place,” Tumulak said.

(As of now, based on the preparation percentage, we are now at 60 percent. The contingents are getting themselves ready, the barangay and municipalities are also getting themselves ready in their presentations. The stage is also ready — a few things are just needed for it to be done. The backup power inside the CCSC is in place.)

READ: Sinulog 2026 bans illuminated props to level playing field

Subsidies, confirmed contingents

The city will retain the Sinulog 2025 subsidy structure, with ₱1 million allotted to Cebu City–based contingents and ₱1.5 million for out-of-town groups.

“In terms of subsidy, the Cebu City government will give ₱1 million to Cebu City–based contingents. Out-of-town, including the province, is ₱1.5 million. Mahatag siya, hopefully this month,” Tumulak said.

(In terms of subsidy, the Cebu City government will give P1 million to Cebu City-based contingents. Out-of-town, including the province, is P1.5 million. This will be given, hopefully, this month.)

The Cebu Provincial government has also committed a ₱10 million subsidy to support staging, security, and logistical requirements for Sinulog 2026.

As of the latest count, 37 contingents are confirmed to join the Sinulog Grand Ritual Showdown and Street Parade:

12 out-of-town contingents

17 from Cebu City

6 from Cebu Province

Danao City and the MassKara Festival contingent will join as guest performers and will not compete.

READ: Pit Senyor: Origins of PH’s oldest Santo Niño images

Held every third Sunday of January, the Sinulog Festival remains the Philippines’ largest cultural and religious celebration, drawing millions of devotees and tourists to Cebu City in honor of Señor Santo Niño — a season that officially begins with fireworks, music, and prayer this New Year’s Eve.

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