Wet New Year’s Eve in parts of PH due to ‘amihan’, easterlies

‘Amihan’, easterlies continue to affect the country. | file photo

MANILA, Philippines – The northeast monsoon (amihan) and the easterlies will continue to bring rains over parts of the country on Wednesday, the last day of 2025, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon, while the easterlies are influencing weather conditions across the rest of the archipelago.

READ: Rains on Rizal Day over parts of PH due to ‘amihan,’ easterlies

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes due to the shear line.

These areas may experience possible flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rainfall.

The Visayas, Palawan, and the rest of the Bicol Region will also have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms brought by the easterlies, with similar risks of flash floods and landslides.

Mindanao and the rest of Mimaropa may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

READ: Generally fair Wednesday weather with a chance of rain – Pagasa

PAGASA warned that severe thunderstorms may still trigger localized flooding or landslides.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon, though these are not expected to bring significant impact.

Moderate to strong winds from the north to northeast will prevail over the northern and eastern sections of Luzon, with coastal waters ranging from moderate to rough at 1.5 to 3.1 meters.

The rest of Luzon and the country will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

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