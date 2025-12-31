DOE continues to push for renewables, energy security in 2026

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MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Energy (DOE) is ramping up efforts to expand cleaner energy and strengthen energy security in 2026. Offshore wind forms a key part of the strategy.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the DOE’s agenda for 2026 is anchored on cleaner energy and energy security.

“We want cleaner energy and energy security,” Garin said.

READ: Cebu group warns of ‘critical’ power supply in 2026

She said the goal is to increase renewable energy capacity while reducing reliance on coal and diesel. This is particularly so for island grids where renewables account for only about 7 percent of the mix.

“Basically, hopefully we can scale down on coal, or especially diesel,” she said.

READ: Why power reliability is key to Cebu’s long-term urban development

She said natural gas could serve as a cleaner baseload option as the country scales up renewables.

Energy security efforts are focused on developing indigenous energy resources to reduce dependence on global fuel markets.

Garin said the DOE also continues to push exploration contracts for gas, alongside the extension of the Malampaya gas field.

She said the Philippines also has significant potential in other resources. These include hydrogen and renewables, which need to be scaled up to achieve a stable and secure supply.

Against this backdrop, Garin said the agency remains confident it can meet its 3,300-megawatt (MW) offshore wind installation target under the Green Energy Auction (GEA), despite the risks involved in large-scale projects.

The GEA is the government’s competitive auction mechanism for renewable energy projects, awarding capacity to developers that offer the lowest cost.

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