Traffic, cargo flow back to normal on San Juanico Bridge – PPA

The San Juanico Bridge. | File photo

TACLOBAN CITY—Traffic flow and cargo movement across the iconic San Juanico Bridge have returned to normal following months of congestion, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) announced on Monday.

In a statement, the PPA coordinated transport and port operations eased the impact of load restrictions earlier imposed on the bridge, which connects the islands of Leyte and Samar.

Based on the recent PPA monitoring, the absence of truck queues along the Tacloban City Bypass Road on the Leyte side and Amandayehan Port in Basey town of Samar, marked a significant improvement in traffic conditions after the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) implemented a two-way increased load limit on the San Juanico Bridge effective Dec. 12.

READ: San Juanico Bridge: ‘Libreng Sakay’ program ends on Nov. 30

The adjustment now allows vehicles with up to 15 tons gross vehicle weight to cross the 2.16-kilometer bridge, from the previous 3-ton limit imposed in May following the discovery of foundation defects that put commuters at risk.

“Before the year ends, the PPA would like to announce that the restored traffic flow has resulted in improved logistics efficiency, reduced turnaround time for cargo and perishable goods, and more reliable interisland connectivity between Leyte and Samar, contributing to the stabilization of economic activity in Eastern Visayas,” PPA general manager Jay Santiago said.

The traffic normalization followed months of logistical strain caused by the enforcement of stricter load limits on the bridge from May 16 to Dec. 12, which caused heavy congestion along major access roads in Leyte and Samar and disrupted the movement of commercial vehicles and essential goods.

The PPA had opened the Amandayehan Port in Basey as an interim alternative route for cargo vehicles diverted from the bridge. The port’s strategic proximity to Tacloban made it viable for sustaining interisland trade between Leyte and Samar.

From June to November, ship calls between the ports of Tacloban and Amandayehan reached 2,632, while rolling cargoes transported through the route totaled 7,256, according to PPA records. At peak operations, the interim route accommodated an average of 800 trucks daily.

To support the increased volume of cargo traffic, the PPA spent more than P400 million to upgrade the Amandayehan Port. These included port expansion works to accommodate roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) and Landing Craft Tank vessels, dredging to improve navigational depth, and the installation of navigational aids to ensure safe maritime operations, particularly during nighttime and adverse weather conditions.

The interim port operations were carried out under a 24-hour framework and involved close coordination with the Maritime Industry Authority, Philippine Coast Guard, DPWH, local government units of Tacloban City and Basey, the provincial government of Samar, and Tingog party list.

Organized truck queuing and traffic management systems were also implemented to prevent congestion along major road networks.

The PPA reiterated its commitment to enhancing transport system resilience through sustained port modernization, adaptive operational planning, and continued interagency coordination to ensure safe, efficient and reliable maritime connectivity nationwide.

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