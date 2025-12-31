Chess: Magnus Carlsen of Norway wins his 20th world title
PARIS, France — Norway’s Magnus Carlsen, the world’s number one chess player, on Tuesday won the World Blitz Championship in Doha, days after victory in the slightly longer ‘rapid’ format, to secure his 20th world title.
Carlsen, 35, beat Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov, 21, in the final, securing victory with black in the fourth and final game, after losing the first.
READ: Cebu chess scene: NM Ganzon rules Felix Balbona Memorial tournament
Blitz games
Blitz games are played with three minutes at the start for both players, plus an additional two seconds per move.
Carlsen almost failed to reach the semi-finals after suffering three defeats in the 19 qualifying games, finishing third in the standings.
He beat American Fabiano Caruana in the semis to take on Abdusattorov, rapid world champion in 2021.
READ: Wesley So Cup: Toledo chess players top southern division again
Rapid world champion
On Sunday, Carlsen was crowned rapid world champion, where players have 15 minutes and 10 seconds added per move, finishing first in the regular standings, with the competition taking place without a final phase.
The Nordic grandmaster now has nine blitz titles, six in rapid and five in the most prestigious longer format, which involves more than 10 games between the world champion and a challenger.
Carlsen relinquished his long-format crown in 2023, citing lack of motivation. It is now held by India’s Dommaraju Gukesh.
READ: SEA Games 2025: PH men’s chess team takes bronze in Makruk blitz
New world championship format
In October, he and the International Chess Federation (FIDE) backed a new world championship format that sets the stage for his return.
The new “Total Chess World Championship Tour” will consist of four events a year and will crown one combined champion for three disciplines: fast classic, rapid and blitz.
A pilot version of the competition will be tested in the autumn of next year, with the first full season set for 2027.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.