Archival sets sights on 2026, vows to do more for Cebu City

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six months into a term tested by disasters, budget deficits, and daily pressures of governance, Mayor Nestor Archival says he is entering 2026 “ready.”

In his New Year’s message and recent public statements, Archival struck a tone of candor and determination, acknowledging the limits his administration faced early on while signaling a more aggressive push for reforms, services, and visible results in the year ahead.

“Kahibaw ta unsay kinahanglan pa trabahuon (We know what we still need to work on),” Archival said, reflecting on his first months in office. “Considering during the time wala ta’y insaktong (when there was not enough) budget—gikan sa kadalanan, paglimpyo (from the roads to cleanliness)—we made the best we can in order we can attain something. Makita sa siyudad nga naa tay gihimo sa siyudad (You can very well see that we did something for the city).”

READ: Archival urges unity, resilience as Cebu marks Christmas amid recovery

A difficult start

Archival assumed office at a turbulent time, marked almost immediately by natural disasters that strained city resources and tested the preparedness of the local government.

“For the last six months, I have been a very new one, but the thing I am doing, para nako (I believe), is the best,” the mayor said in his Christmas message to Cebuanos. “Sometimes maglisod nako’g tulog (I find it difficult to sleep) just because we want to serve.”

READ: Cebu City pushes public awareness on waste segregation

He recalled how calamities struck early in his term.

“During the first time I came in, naa dayon (there was an) earthquake, bagyo (typhoon), and we did what we were supposed to do,” Archival said. “Sa bagyo, naay 33 namatay (As a result of the typhoon, 33 died), but that’s nature. Wala ta nag-expect ana (We did not expect that).”

The series of emergencies—from an earthquake to destructive typhoons—forced the city government to respond under pressure, even as it was still finding its footing under a new leadership.

Balancing a deficit, delivering services

Beyond disasters, Archival said his administration also inherited a challenging financial situation, with a significant budget deficit limiting what the city could immediately do.

“For the last six months, this is the budget [nga] atong gisunod (that we followed), and you know dako ta’g (and you know that we have a huge) deficit, but we balanced it for us to deliver,” he said.

Despite these constraints, Archival maintained that the city continued to function and provide basic services, while laying the groundwork for more sustainable spending.

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism that 2026 would mark a turning point.

“Looking forward, we have now [a] budget we can use for the things we need,” the mayor said, hinting at priority projects and longer-term plans that were previously out of reach.

‘Ready na gyud sa 2026’

Asked about his outlook for the coming year, Archival was unequivocal.

“Ready na gyud sa 2026 (I am ready for 2026),” he said.

He described his personal commitment as doing “whatever is needed for the good of the city,” adding that he intends not only to continue existing efforts but to surpass them.

“Ang akoa (My reason) is personal—do whatever is needed for the good of the city, continue if not palabwan pa (surpass),” he said.

The mayor did not enumerate specific new projects in his remarks, but his statements suggested a more confident administration—one no longer operating purely in crisis mode, but shifting toward execution and delivery.

‘Cebuanos are resilient’

At the heart of Archival’s message was a familiar but pointed reminder of Cebuano resilience, a theme echoed during the city’s subdued yet symbolic Christmas celebrations.

“I know everybody is suffering, but being a Cebuano, and all Cebuanos are resilient, I am happy because despite the situation, we are back on our own feet,” he said.

He called on residents to remain engaged and cooperative as the city moves forward.

“Please help us and let us do this together, because if we are one, we can do a lot of things together,” Archival said.

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