CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the year 2026 officially begins, many are welcomed into a new chapter marked by hope and renewal, anchored in faith.

To guide the faithful at the start of the year, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu released its Prayer for the New Year, reminding everyone that “every joy, every trial, every encounter has been a gift from God,” shaping lives and strengthening faith through the past year.

Prayer for the New Year

Heavenly Father,

we lift our hearts in gratitude for the countless graces You have poured into our lives throughout the year 2025. Thank You for Your constant presence in moments of joy and in times of trial, for blessings seen and unseen, and for the ways You have quietly guided us each day. We are especially grateful for the people we have encountered—their presence, support, and love have been instruments of Your grace in our lives.

We also thank You for the challenges we have faced. Though difficult, they have refined our hearts, expanded our understanding, deepened our faith, and strengthened our trust in Your loving will. Through these trials, You have taught us patience, humility, compassion, and enduring hope.

As we step into the year 2026, we ask for the gift of strength—not only to endure, but to thrive according to Your purpose. Send Your Spirit to grant us wisdom to discern what truly matters, courage to respond faithfully to Your call, and generosity to place our gifts at the service of others. May our lives reflect Your love, especially to those who are weary, forgotten, or in need.

Entrust us, O Lord, to the care of the Blessed Virgin Mary, that we may learn to say “yes” to Your will as she did. May all that we do in the coming year give glory to You and contribute to the building of Your Kingdom.

We ask this through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu, pray for us.

San Pedro Calungsod, pray for us.

Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu, have mercy on us.

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