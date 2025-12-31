QC bettor bags P19-M Lotto 6/42 jackpot

(Photo courtesy of PCSO)

MANILA, Philippines – A bettor from Metro Manila will have a prosperous New Year after bagging the P19 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Lotto 6/42 draw.

In an advisory on Wednesday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winner from Barangay Unang Sigaw, Balintawak, Quezon City correctly guessed the winning combination 06-32-29-24-37-04.

READ: Lotto draw results, December 30, 2025

One year to claim

The winner has one year to claim the P19,004,723.60 prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings worth more than PHP10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax.

Meanwhile, 19 other bettors won P24,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 955 bettors won P800 each for four correct digits; and 17,674 will settle for P20 each for three correct digits.

READ: Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot climbs to ₱269.22M on Dec. 29

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

PCSO gaming products

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles encouraged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP