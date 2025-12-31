How Filipinos welcome 2026: New Year traditions you should know

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Homes will once again come alive with age-old traditions designed to bring luck, prosperity, and happiness as Filipinos across the country prepare to welcome 2026.

From festive tables laden with fruits to jumping for growth, these practices are as much about family togetherness as they are about hoping for a brighter year ahead.

New Year’s celebrations in the Philippines are never complete without rituals that have been passed down through generations. While some are rooted in superstition, others are a joyful way to mark the passage of time and reflect on family, faith, and gratitude.

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Round fruits for wealth

One of the most common traditions is placing a dozen round fruits on the Media Noche table. Inspired by Filipino-Chinese customs, the round shape is said to symbolize coins and attract wealth for the coming year.

Eggs are sometimes added to enhance the effect, but thorny fruits like durians and pineapples are avoided, as they are believed to bring obstacles.

Jumping into growth and good fortune

Grandparents often tell children to jump up and down at midnight, believing it will help them grow taller in the coming year. Adults, too, may join in, embracing the fun and hopeful energy of jumping into 2026.

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Dressing for luck

Wearing polka dots has become a staple in Filipino New Year celebrations. The round patterns symbolize coins, representing prosperity, while bright-colored clothing is believed to invite joy and positive energy.

For 2026, many families may also incorporate Pantone’s Color of the Year—Cloud Dancer, a soft, airy white that embodies clarity, calm, and new beginnings—into their outfits or home decorations. Pantone describes it as a “structural color” that supports other hues, reflecting the world’s desire to reset and slow down.

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Light and openness welcome blessings

At the stroke of midnight, doors and windows are opened to let out the old year and usher in good fortune. Lights are turned on throughout the home to symbolize a bright future, welcoming positive energy and prosperity.

Noisemaking to ward off negativity

Filipinos are known for making loud noises—fireworks, horns, pots, and pans—believed to scare away evil spirits and prevent bad luck from entering the new year. For households without fireworks, simple torotots or improvised instruments often do the trick.

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Scattering coins and full containers

Coins may be scattered across the table or around the house as a symbol of wealth, while rice bins and water containers are kept full to signify abundance. A bare pantry is avoided, as emptiness is thought to invite poverty.

Mindful dining choices

Certain foods are avoided on New Year’s Eve to prevent bad luck. Chickens are skipped because their backward scratching is seen as a sign of setbacks, while seafood like flatfish, cod, and shrimp are also avoided for their association with “sinking fortune.”

Media Noche: the heart of Filipino celebration

At the center of it all is Media Noche, the festive family dinner. Beyond its symbolic dishes—sticky rice treats for family bonding and pancit for long life—it represents togetherness and gratitude, reflecting the enduring Filipino value of family as the foundation of a prosperous year.

While New Year’s traditions may vary from household to household, the intention remains the same: to welcome 2026 with hope, joy, and a little superstition. Whether it’s jumping for height, scattering coins for wealth, or wearing polka dots for prosperity, these rituals capture the spirit of Filipino culture—colorful, lively, and deeply rooted in family and faith.

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