Bohol fish prices surge ahead of New Year

Prices of fish and seafood jumped in Tagbilaran City’s wet markets ahead of New Year’s Eve, as strong holiday demand combined with supply disruptions caused by delayed deliveries. | Photo by Leo Udtohan

TAGBILARAN CITY — With New Year’s Eve fast approaching, Eunice Bangalao was finalizing her media noche menu, settling on fish escabeche after serving meat for days since Christmas.

“Karong panahona, isda sa ta (It’s fish this time),” she said while shopping at the Tagbilaran City Central Market on Tuesday.

Her choice, however, came as fish and seafood prices surged across Tagbilaran City’s wet markets ahead of the year-end celebrations, driven by strong holiday demand and supply disruptions caused by delayed deliveries.

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At the Tagbilaran City Central Market, popular holiday fish such as barilis (yellowfin tuna), badlon (blue trevally), and salimbagon (skipjack tuna) are now selling for P350 to P550 per kilo, reflecting increases of P20 to P50.

The price of lapu-lapu (grouper) has climbed to P600 to P700 per kilo from its previous P450, while lipti (harlequin sweetlips) now costs P450 to P500 per kilo. Giant squid is selling at P700 per kilo, badlon (jack fish) at P480 per kilo, and tangigi (wahoo) has jumped to P700 per kilo from its earlier P450 to P600 range.

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Shrimp prices have also increased, now at around P400 per kilo compared to the previous range of P350 to P380.

Even commonly consumed fish were not spared from the price hikes. Tamarung (oxeye scad) is priced at P280 to P380 per kilo, bangus (milkfish) at P200 to P280, burutburot (rough-ear scad) at P250, and bangsi (flying fish) at P250 per kilo—about P20-50 higher than previous prices.

Vendors attributed the seasonal increase to rough sea conditions over the past few days, which curtailed fishing operations and were compounded by reduced supply after some shipments from Mindanao failed to arrive on schedule.

Vegetable prices also continued to edge upward, adding to the strain on holiday shoppers. Garlic is now selling for P160 to P180 per kilo, while lower-grade red onions range from P180 to P200 per kilo.

Despite the rising costs, wet markets remained crowded as residents pushed through with their New Year preparations.

“Mupiyong nalang ko sa presyo (I just closed my eyes),” Bangalao said, expressing quiet acceptance of the holiday price hikes.

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