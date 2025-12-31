Illegal firecrackers: Over 2,800 pieces destroyed by Cebu police

CDN Digital file

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 2,800 illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices were destroyed by police in Cebu on Wednesday, December 31, as part of intensified enforcement to prevent firecracker-related injuries and accidents during the New Year celebrations.

The destruction covered a total of 2,815 assorted prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnics, with an estimated value of P59,569, along with 55 improvised “bog-a” or lantaka valued at P5,500, based on consolidated police data.

READ: Firecrackers hurt 91, blow fingers off 2 minors, says DOH

Confiscated firecrackers across Cebu

Among the destroyed items were kwitis (with and without sticks), whistle bombs, baby rockets, fountains, Judas belts, triangles, piccolos, pop-up firecrackers, sky rockets, and other prohibited pyrotechnics, all considered high-risk and banned under existing regulations.

Police said the confiscated firecrackers were recovered from designated selling areas, roadside inspections, and checkpoints in several localities, including Toledo City, Consolacion, Danao City, Bogo City, Talisay City, Carcar City, Cordova, Compostela, Alcantara, and Naga City, as well as operations by the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company.

READ: DOH warns public vs. firecracker injuries, road crashes this holiday season

In a statement, police officials said the destruction of the seized firecrackers was intended to immediately remove hazardous items from communities, particularly ahead of New Year’s Eve, when firecracker-related injuries and fires typically spike.

“The removal and destruction of these illegal firecrackers eliminate serious risks to life and property. This action underscores our resolve to enforce the law and protect our communities, especially during the New Year celebration when firecracker-related injuries are most prevalent,” CPPO Provincial Director, Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr. said.

READ: P5.3-M illegal firecrackers seized as provinces logged injuries

The seized items were destroyed at the headquarters of Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7), following weeks of inspections, checkpoints, and enforcement operations conducted across Cebu province by the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) and its component units.

Authorities reiterated that enforcement operations against illegal firecrackers will continue, stressing that confiscation and destruction are key measures to reduce preventable injuries, fires, and property damage during the holiday period.

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