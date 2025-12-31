Debris of China rocket may fall in north Luzon waters, says Philsa

Estimated drop zones of the Long March 7A launch on 31 December 2025. (Image courtesy of PhilSA)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) warned that debris from a Chinese rocked, which was launched Wednesday morning, might fall in north Luzon waters.

According to Philsa, a Long March 7A rocket has been launched by China from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan at around 6:40 a.m. Philippine time.

Two drop zones were identified by PhilSA within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone — one west of the Ilocos region and another east of Cagayan Valley.

READ: PhilSA warns of falling debris after latest rocket launch from China

The first drop zone was plotted approximately 45 nautical miles (nm) northwest of Burgos, Ilocos Norte, and 67 nm west of Dalupiri Island, Cagayan; while the second drop zone is around 64 nm northeast of Santa Ana, Cagayan, and 76 nm east of Camiguin Norte.

Hence, PhilSA warned of unburned debris that may pose hazards to dangerous to maritime vessels and aircraft in the vicinity of the identified drop zones.

READ: Rocket debris from Korea launch may have fallen in PH coasts drop zones

“Unburned debris from rockets, such as the booster and fairing, are designed to be discarded as the rocket enters outer space. While not projected to fall on land features or inhabited areas, falling debris poses danger and potential risk to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zone,” PhilSA said in a statement.

PhilSA also advised the public not to come close or retrieve the debris that may wash up in nearby coasts from the drop zones as they may contain toxic substances. /gsg

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