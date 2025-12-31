Isabela house fire kills 92-year-old woman

Fire engulfs a house made of light materials in Barangay Casibarag Sur, Cabagan, Isabela, on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at around 8 p.m., resulting in the death of a senior citizen. | Screengrab from Johnymel Buraga’s Facebook Live

CABAGAN, Isabela — A 92-year-old woman died in a house fire that engulfed a two-story home in Barangay Casibarag Sur in Cabagan, Isabela on Tuesday evening.

The victim, identified as Luz Aggabao-Beltran, was found inside the house after the blaze, which lasted about two hours, gutted the decade-old structure made of light materials.

Fire Inspector Joan Rugayan, fire marshal of the Cabagan station, said the fire reportedly started inside Beltran’s room around 8 p.m.

She was known to use candles daily while reading Bible verses and praying novenas. Because of her frail condition and advanced age, she was unable to escape.

Two other senior citizens who were with Beltran were rescued safely.

Firefighters from Cabagan, with assistance from nearby Tumauini and San Pablo, battled the blaze for nearly three hours before it was fully extinguished. The cost of the damage is still being assessed.

Beltran’s remains were brought to a local funeral parlor.

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